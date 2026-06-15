A group of 13 World Cup teams on Sunday hit out at UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin over reported remarks in which he said this year's expanded tournament would lead to many "completely uninteresting" matches. In a joint statement, the 13 football associations including World Cup debutants Cape Verde, Curacao and Uzbekistan, said they "respectfully but firmly reject" Ceferin's comments quoted in Slovenian newspaper Delo. "For our countries, there is no such thing as an unimportant World Cup match," the joint statement read.

"To suggest that these matches are somehow less important is deeply disappointing and fails to recognize the efforts, sacrifices and aspirations of players, coaches, clubs, football leaders and supporters across the world."

In remarks by Ceferin reportedly made before the tournament, the UEFA chief said the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams this year -- up from 32 in 2022 -- would dilute the quality of the tournament.

"We have a lot of matches that are completely uninteresting," Ceferin was quoted as saying by the paper.

However Ceferin was also reported by another Slovenian outlet as saying: "On the other hand even small countries can participate and feel the pulse of the World Cup, which is a big thing."

The joint statement by the 13 teams said all nations participating at the World Cup "deserve respect."

"Every team has earned its place on merit. Every supporter has the right to dream. Every match carries meaning for millions of people around the world," the statement said.

"We therefore reject the UEFA President's comments," it added.

Other signatories to the statement included the football federations of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast and South Africa.

When contacted by AFP for comment, a UEFA spokesperson did not explicitly issue a denial of Ceferin's comments but referred reporters to an interview the European football chief gave last week, where he made no mention of the expansion of the World Cup.

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