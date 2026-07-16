Legendary German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn lashed out at England captain Harry Kane following the defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. Kahn, a European champion with Germany in 1996, questioned Kane's effectiveness against attacking teams. The 57-year-old also highlighted that the star striker didn't press enough to put pressure on the Argentine defence. England were leading Argentina 1-0 until the 85th minute, but the defending champions scored two goals in eight minutes to turn the tide.

"The issue with Harry Kane is that when he plays against attacking teams like PSG, he is a little too defensive and slow at times. There was no pressing from him until the 60th minute," Kahn said after the match on Unite8 Sports.

Kahn also tore into England manager Thomas Tuchel for going too defensive after Gordon's opener for the Three Lions.

"Messi didn't have much space in the first half. England lost control in the latter stages of the second half. Why would you have 10 players standing inside the box?" he added.

England paid the price for switching to an ultra-defensive formation for the last eight minutes of regulation time as Tuchel decided to bring on defenders Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly.

This came after Tuchel had also substituted England's goalscorer Gordon for another defender, Ezri Konsa.

The former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund manager made two late attacking changes, but it was too little too late.

Trailing 1-0 going into the last five minutes of regulation time, Messi fed a pinpoint ball to substitute Lautaro Martinez in the second minute of injury time to give the defending champions a 2-1 victory over England on Wednesday.

Messi also provided the assist to Enzo Fernandez in the 85th minute for the equalizing goal.

Argentina, who will play Spain in the final on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, are now one game away from becoming the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

(With AP Inputs)

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