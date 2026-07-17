Over the course of the FIFA World Cup 2026, there have been multiple occasions where it looked like Argentina would be eliminated from the tournament. Against Egypt, the team was 0-2 down with about 15 minutes to go. Against Cape Verde and England, it did not look like Argentina had it in them to go all the way. Yet, the Lionel Messi-led team continued to bounce back, as if their real football only comes alive when the defending champions have their backs against the wall.

Robbie Fowler, a Liverpool legend who represented the Merseyside club for over 350 games, shared his insights on what has made Argentina tick in this World Cup. For him, it is not just about Lionel Messi, but how Argentina play around him and give their all for the badge on the front.

"I think it is a bit of everything," Fowler told NDTV during a roundtable media conference set up by ZEE5. "However, I would actually dispute the idea that they do not have world-class players. Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez have been fantastic this tournament, and Leandro Paredes has been brilliant controlling the midfield. Defensively, they also look incredibly solid with Cristian Romero."

Messi is the joint top-scoring player in the World Cup with eight goals to his name so far. He also has four assists to his credit, two of which came in the dying minutes against England in the semi-final.

While Messi is undeniably the biggest star and the central force for Argentina, other forwards like Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez have also stepped up and delivered on tricky occasions. For Fowler, the true secret to Argentina's success is their competitive spirit.

"While Messi understandably gets the plaudits because of his goals and performances, you also have players like Julian Alvarez weighing in with vital contributions, like his unbelievable goal in the quarter-finals to get them through.

"They are a team built on excellent players, but their real strength right now is their togetherness. Coming back from two goals down against Egypt and a goal down against England shows an incredible appetite and a refusal to lose. That competitive spirit is incredibly special in football," Fowler said.

Would Messi Have Done As Well In Premier League?

Messi's performance against England in the World Cup semi-final also debunked the doubts that a section of fans has had for over a decade. Many feel that the Argentine would not have done as well in the Premier League, arguably a more physical league than Spain's La Liga or France's Ligue 1.

But the way Messi produced ankle-breaking dribbling against extremely physical England defenders brought an end to that theory. When Fowler was asked about how Messi would have done in the Premier League, he said that he would have come out on top, no matter which team or opponent he was put up against.

"It is a hypothetical question, of course, because the opportunity has passed. But we are talking about an absolute superstar. Truly exceptional players adapt to their environment and the situation; there is no doubt in my mind that Messi would have competed and thrived in any league in the world.

"It is a classic generational debate when comparing Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Many lean towards Ronaldo because he proved himself across different major leagues, in England, Spain, and Italy, whereas Messi spent his career in Spain and France. That is the comparison people often draw upon," Fowler told NDTV.

"For me, Messi is simply an incredible player to watch, the kind of talent who gets you on the edge of your seat. I have absolutely no doubt or qualms whatsoever that whatever league you put him in, and whichever defenders he faced, Messi would have come out on top. He is a world-class superstar," he concluded.

Featured Video Of The Day

UK & Norway PM Sport Football Jerseys Ahead Of England, Norway Quarterfinal Clash