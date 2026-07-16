Former France striker Thierry Henry hailed Argentina as the deserved winners after their 2-1 victory over England in the FIFA World Cup semi-final, praising Lionel Scaloni's tactical approach and questioning England's defensive strategy. Speaking during Fox Sports' post-match coverage, Henry said Argentina's display reflected the qualities of the reigning world champions. "The best team won. Great attitude, mentality. Argentina played very good football, and England went into a back five too early for my liking. They thought they had to defend the lead a tiny bit too early," Henry said.

The Arsenal legend also highlighted Scaloni's tactical decision to deploy Lionel Messi on the right flank rather than through the middle, saying it allowed the Argentine captain to exploit one-on-one situations.

"Scaloni put the little man (Messi) on the right, not in the middle in traffic, but on the right to give him the ball in one-v-one situations. They're the world champions for a reason," he said during Fox Sports' post-match coverage.

Argentina defeated England 2-1 to book their place in the FIFA World Cup final, where they will face Spain, while England will take on France in the third-place playoff.

The first half was a tightly contested battle, with both teams fighting for midfield control and creating limited clear chances. England eventually broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished Morgan Rogers' cross to put the Three Lions ahead.

After taking the lead, England dropped deeper defensively, allowing Argentina to build pressure. The defending champions responded strongly, with Jordan Pickford making key saves and Alexis Mac Allister hitting the post before Argentina found the equaliser. In the 85th minute, Enzo Fernandez struck after receiving a pass from Lionel Messi to level the match.

Argentina completed their comeback in stoppage time when Messi delivered a cross for Lautaro Martinez, who headed home the winner. Despite England's late efforts, Argentina held on to reach the final. England will now face France in the third-place playoff, while Argentina will meet Spain in the title clash.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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