Yoane Wissa scored twice as DR Congo beat Uzbekistan 3-1 to secure a first ever World Cup win on Saturday and set up a meeting with England in the last 32. Eldor Shomurodov's lob over Lionel Mpasi gave the Uzbeks a perfect start in Atlanta. But Newcastle striker Wissa levelled from the penalty spot before Fiston Mayele's goal sent the mainly Congolese crowd into a frenzy. Wissa rounded off a historic night for the Africans with a fine strike in stoppage time for his third goal of the tournament.

"We love our national team. We love what we represent. I think tonight we just showed what it means for us is just to fight no matter what," said Wissa.

"It's not easy in our country. There's a war in East Congo. Every day, every time we wear this shirt, we think about them.

"That's why tonight what we show is just to say that guys, no matter what, we need to keep going."

Uzbekistan knew before kick-off they were all but eliminated given the massive swing in goal difference they would need to progress.

However, Italian great Fabio Cannavaro stressed the importance of a win as a legacy for their first World Cup appearance and his players flew out of the traps.

Shomurodov smashed home after just 30 seconds but was flagged offside.

Uzbekistan's captain and all-time leading scorer had to wait just 10 minutes longer for his moment to savour.

The Istanbul Basaksehir striker produced a sumptuous lob over Mpasi from a narrow angle.

Nathanael Mbuku thought he had brought the Congolese level with an equally fine strike that arrowed into the top corner.

However, after a VAR review Mbuku was punished for a soft foul on Sherzod Nasrullaev in the build-up as his hand brushed the face of the Uzbek defender.

DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre said Wissa was showing the best version of himself after a poor first season at Newcastle since a 55 million pounds ($73 million) move from Brentford.

Wissa scored his side's equaliser in an impressive 1-1 draw against Portugal, but fired wastefully wide with a huge chance to level early in the second half.

DR Congo were beginning to run out of ideas until a rash challenge from Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov on Wissa gifted them a route back into the game and into the knockout stages.

Wissa picked himself up to calmly send Abduvohid Nematov the wrong way and whip up an explosion of noise from the nearly 70,000 in attendance.

Just two minutes later, the majority of the fans saw the moment of history they came for.

Meschack Elia's deflected shot held up just enough for Mayele to nip in ahead of Nematov and flick the ball into the net.

Wissa completed the comeback by curling into the far corner from the edge of the area.

"Tonight we're going to try to enjoy it and that's true that it's England next," added Wissa, who has played in England for the last five years.

"We need to enjoy this kind of game. We deserve to play against England, one of the best in the world. I'm looking forward to what's coming next."

Congo's progress continued a stunning World Cup so far for African sides.

Only Tunisia of the 10 African teams at the tournament have been eliminated, while Algeria can join the eight nations to have progressed to the last 32 in the final group matches later on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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