Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been benched for their final Group J match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Jordan on Sunday, as confirmed earlier by head coach Lionel Scaloni on the eve of the match in Dallas. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni preferred to rest the World Cup top-scorer, giving starts to both his strikers -- Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez -- for the final group game against Jordan. Messi is currently the leading scorer of the tournament, having netted five goals in just two matches. With Argentina already guaranteed the top spot in the group, Scaloni had hinted that Messi will rest as the coaching staff plans to use the fixture to give minutes to other players.

"So, Leo is going to start on the bench, and I'm not trying to skirt the question," Scaloni told the reporters on Saturday.

However, Scaloni didn't rule out the possibility of Messi getting some game time later in the match, especially with Argentina set to face Cabo Verde in the Round of 32 next week.

"You should know and I'm answering it because you deserve a sincere answer. Now, as for the formation, I won't tell you any more on that, and Leo will come in a little bit later. The whole lineup, I've got this confirmed, but we'll announce that tomorrow."

Messi has scored all five of Argentina's goals so far - a hat-trick against Algeria followed by a brace against Austria.

Argentina's Starting XI against Jordan: Emiliano Martinez, Giuliano Simeone, Nicolas Tagliafico, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Senesi, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Giovani Lo Celso, Nicolas Paz, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez

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