The FIFA World Cup 2026 is becoming more and more intense with every passing day. After several record-breaking and thrilling encounters in the group stage, the tournament has now progressed to the Round of 32, with many teams seeing their World Cup dreams come to an end. So far, South Africa, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, Sweden, Ecuador, DR Congo, Senegal, and Bosnia and Herzegovina have been eliminated. Among them, the exits of Japan, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and DR Congo were particularly heartbreaking, as all four teams appeared to be in control of their respective matches at one stage before suffering defeat.

A remarkable coincidence involving three African nations also emerged during the Round of 32. Ivory Coast lost 2-1 to Norway, England edged past DR Congo 2-1, while Belgium staged a stunning comeback to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time.

The 86th-Minute Curse

In all three matches, the losing sides had either been leading or were in a strong position before the momentum swung dramatically in the closing stages. Curiously, the turning point in each game came in the 86th minute.

In the match between Ivory Coast and Norway, the score was locked at 1-1 before Erling Haaland struck in the 86th minute to hand Norway a dramatic 2-1 victory.

England's clash against DR Congo was equally captivating. The Three Lions trailed 1-0 until Harry Kane equalised in the 75th minute. Kane then delivered the decisive blow in the 86th minute, completing England's comeback and securing a 2-1 win.

However, the biggest story of the Round of 32 so far has been Belgium's incredible turnaround against Senegal. The African side led 2-0 and looked destined for a place in the Round of 16. What followed was extraordinary. Romelu Lukaku scored in the 86th minute before Youri Tielemans netted three minutes later to level the score at 2-2.

The match then went to extra time, where Tielemans struck again in the 120th minute to complete the comeback and send Belgium through.

These African teams all ultimately lost to European teams after conceding at the 86th minute



Unlucky timing for the Ivory Coast, DR Congo and Senegal pic.twitter.com/9PPmv1sLaS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 2, 2026

The Downfall

Across all three matches, the inability of the leading teams to maintain their composure in crucial moments proved costly. While the recurrence of game-changing goals in the 86th minute is merely a coincidence, it highlights the fine margins that often separate experienced tournament contenders from emerging underdog nations on football's biggest stage.

Belgium, Norway, and England are considered among the favourites to challenge for the title, thanks to their experience and the quality within their squads. In contrast, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, and Senegal were unable to capitalise on their advantages when it mattered most, ultimately paying the price for their lapses in the closing stages of their respective matches.

"When you're down 2-0 in the 83rd minute, it's never easy to come back and win the match."

"But this is what I said to the players at the hydration break: we had to score the third goal in the match, and then anything is possible. We did it, we delivered, and then it opened up the game again," said Belgium coach Rudi Garcia after win against Senegal.

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