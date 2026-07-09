Argentina scripted a superb turnaround against Egypt to enter the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals in Atlanta on Tuesday. The defending champions were 0-2 down with just 11 minutes left in regulation time. Cristian Romero gave the side life with a goal before the talismanic Messi levelled the scores. Enzo Fernandez then sealed a sensational victory for Argentina with a stoppage-time goal. However, not everything about the game was as perfect as Argentina's comeback. The match triggered a huge VAR controversy, with Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan even questioning the fairness of the tournament.

Among the crucial VAR decisions was the moment when Egypt thought they had doubled their advantage early in the second half through Mostafa Ziko, but the goal was ruled out following a review. The Pharaohs also appealed for a late penalty in the final minutes of the game, but their request for a VAR review was turned down.

Many social media users and football experts expressed their disappointment over the VAR decisions.

Former England captain Alan Shearer took to X and wrote: "Either both are fouls or neither is a foul. But they're not going to re-referee, they told us."

Either both are fouls or neither is a foul. But they're not going to re-referee they told us. #itsshit https://t.co/Up2xj7sXNJ — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) July 7, 2026

Meanwhile, Portuguese football icon Jose Mourinho termed the match "daylight robbery", reported Al Jazeera.

"Robbed might be a strong word," said football analyst Ali El Garni, as per the news outlet.

"I'd say decisions made by both the referee and VAR could have gone either way, and Argentina benefitted from all the 50/50 incidents.

"The incident leading to the Egyptian disallowed goal was an indisputable foul. The question is how far VAR should go back to check the legitimacy of a goal," El Garni added.

From being 2-0 down in the 67th minute to scoring three goals within 13 minutes to secure an unforgettable win and a spot in the quarter-finals, the Argentina camp faced a variety of emotions: fear, acceptance that the game was gone, hope, more hope, joy, and finally a sense of relief.

Following the clash, Lionel Messi was seen shedding tears of joy.

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