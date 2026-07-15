An old video of legendary German footballer Lothar Matthaus has resurfaced on social media amid debate surrounding FIFA allegedly favoring Argentina in the ongoing 2026 World Cup. While Argentina are playing England in the second semi-final on Thursday, social media has been divided over the close calls that have gone in favor of the defending champions on their road to the semi-final. However, the resurfaced clip shows Matthaus claiming that Argentina deserved to win the 2014 World Cup, adding that Germany escaped unpunished after goalkeeper Manuel Neuer clattered Gonzalo Higuain inside the box.

"The 7-1 semi-final victory over Brazil in 2014 was the most important thing in that World Cup. Argentina should have won the final, but the referee did not award a penalty for a foul by Manuel Neuer. We were lucky," Matthaus said in 2022.

Lothar Matthaus (ex-jogador alemao);



"A Argentina deveria ter tido aquele penalti marcado a seu favor em 2014. Manuel Neuer cometeu um penalti claro contra a Argentina, mas o arbitro nao marcou. A Alemanha levou a partida para a prorrogacao e venceu por 1 a 0. Tivemos sorte".... https://t.co/HrruKP7Uip pic.twitter.com/jb9Y7KqFF0 — Acervo Messi Brasil (@acervomessibr) July 13, 2026

Germany and Argentina were locked at 0-0 after full-time. However, Mario Gotze scored the decisive goal in the 113th minute.

Meanwhile, Argentina's journey has been anything but straightforward in the ongoing tournament. The defending champions have had to work hard through every knockout match, surviving stern tests from Cape Verde and Egypt before defeating Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

While Messi remains the focal point, this Argentine side appears more balanced than that of four years ago. Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, and Enzo Fernandez have all shared the responsibility, giving Scaloni a team that is less dependent on individual brilliance and more capable of adapting to different opponents.

Having already conquered the biggest stage in 2022, the players now carry themselves with the confidence of champions. They remain tactically disciplined under pressure and have repeatedly shown an ability to make a strong comeback after being down in the first half.

(With IANS Inputs)

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