Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni opened up about the pure ecstasy of reaching another World Cup final and stated that his squad never ceases to amaze him. He added that it is difficult to explain how unique his team is. Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, with the help of two Lionel Messi assists, struck the late goals in a dramatic turnaround in Atlanta just as England were closing in on their first final in 60 years following Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute goal.

Instead, La Albiceleste, following another comeback to rival their Round of 16 recovery against Egypt, can now look forward to their seventh World Cup final and stand a step away from retaining their world crown.

"I'm speechless, speechless. What a joy for our country, for our people," he said after the final whistle.

"The other day I said that this squad never ceases to amaze me. And after this, it's very difficult to get people to understand what these players are capable of. It's incredible. We're unique, really, and that's not arrogance. It comes from the heart. We're unique. These fans helped us win the match today, so I'm grateful."

Later, at the press conference, the coach spoke specifically about how the match unfolded.

"To be honest, the team plays best when it's under pressure. And when we're under pressure and the opposition hesitates just a little, that's when we smell blood and go all the way. You feel as though there's a vacuum cleaner in the goal pulling you towards it.

"From the moment they scored, it was a display that sums up everything we want from football. Football isn't just about tactics, strategy and playing beautifully. Football is everything that was encapsulated in those 40 minutes. And when we made it 2-1, we had to dig in, and we did that right until the end too. It's a demonstration of everything we're taught football is when we're little."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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