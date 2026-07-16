England captain Harry Kane expressed disappointment, saying that he is "gutted for the team, the staff, the fans" after defending champions Argentina staged a dramatic comeback to defeat the Three Lions 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal in Atlanta on Wednesday (local time), as per the FIFA website. The result sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, where they will face Spain on Sunday, July 19 (local time), while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

After the match, Kane expressed his disappointment, saying the team gave everything but were left heartbroken. He admitted that they became too defensive after taking the lead in the first half and said it was not enough at the highest level.

"I'm gutted for the team, the staff, the fans. We played a good game for the majority of it. When we went 1-0 up, we seemed to just try to hold on, which at this level is not enough. We worked so hard to be here. The lads have given every bit of blood, sweat and tears. To fall short like we did is just gutting," he said while speaking to the broadcasters, according to the FIFA Website.

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Kane said England had several positive moments in the tournament and are close to success, but need to find the missing piece to overcome the final hurdle.

"We had a lot of good moments in this tournament. A lot of good games, another semi-final. We talk about knocking on the door. We're close, we just need to find that missing piece in the final stage of the tournament," Harry Kane added.

Harry Kane reconocio la presion ejercida por Argentina pic.twitter.com/qLmgKKt43H — Hugo Basilico (@hugobasilico) July 16, 2026

In the match, England took the lead in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon, but Argentina responded with sustained pressure. Enzo Fernandez equalised in the 85th minute before Lionel Messi assisted Lautaro Martinez's stoppage-time winner to complete the turnaround.

The match was a tightly contested affair, with both teams creating limited chances in the first half. Argentina's victory ended England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966. The Three Lions will face France in the third-place playoff, while Argentina will meet Spain in the final on July 19.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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