Legendary England forward Wayne Rooney had promised to row down a river if Norway reached the quarter-finals of FIFA World Cup 2026, and he has now lived up to it. The Manchester United great had also received a reminder about his promise from Norway striker Erling Haaland. Rooney, whose promise came amid Norway's viral 'Viking Row' celebration at the World Cup, has stayed true to his word. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rooney and former England players Joe Hart and Micah Richards can be seen rowing down the Hudson River, near New York.

"If Norway get to the quarter-finals, I'll go on the River Mersey and I'll row down it," Rooney had said earlier during the tournament.

Norway, one of the dark horses of the World Cup, made it through to the quarters after beating five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16. Haaland, who slammed two goals in that game, had wasted no time in reminding Rooney about his promise.

"Wayney boy, Wayne Rooney, I expect you to go out on a rowing trip," Haaland had said.

Wayne Rooney - A man of his word! pic.twitter.com/cj6inCdS2i — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 18, 2026

"I'm a man of my word. It might have to be the Hudson River, when we are in New York," Rooney had later said.

The video of Rooney staying true to his promise has gone viral on social media, drawing appreciation and banter from fans across the globe.

What Is the Viking Row?

The Viking Row celebration, according to several reports, is inspired by Norway's Viking tradition. According to the BBC, "The Viking Age was from about AD 700 to 1100. Many Vikings left their homes in Scandinavia and travelled by longboat to other countries, like Britain and Ireland. The people of Britain called the invaders 'Danes', but they came from Norway and Sweden as well as Denmark. Vikings sailed the seas trading goods. They bought silver, silks, spices, wine, jewellery, glass and pottery to bring back home."

The rowing motion is a tribute and symbolises the voyages that the Vikings undertook. It is an integral part of Norwegian identity.

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