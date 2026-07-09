Norway striker Erling Haaland reflected on one of the greatest victories in his country's football history after the Scandinavian side stunned five-time champions Brazil to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, while also playfully reminding former England captain Wayne Rooney to honour his promise following the result. Sharing his latest vlog on YouTube after Norway's historic triumph, Haaland smiled as he addressed Rooney, who had earlier joked that he would row down the River Mersey if Norway eliminated Brazil.

"Wayne Rooney, I expect you to go out on a rowing trip," Haaland said with a grin.

The Manchester City striker produced the defining performance of his international career, scoring both goals in Norway's memorable 2-1 Round of 16 victory over Brazil in New Jersey. The result secured Norway's first-ever FIFA World Cup quarter-final appearance and extended their remarkable unbeaten record against the South American giants.

Before reliving the victory, Haaland spoke warmly about his admiration for Brazilian football and its rich legacy.

"Brazil is a football nation, which is almost maybe the first football nation you kind of get to know because of all the legendary players that played there. Just the jersey, the country, the passion. Even in 2014, when Neymar and, you know, all those big players they had, and they have," said Haaland.

"It's just like it's a bit unrealistic to play against them. No matter where you go, you kind of see a Brazil shirt, and yeah, that's why I have so much respect for Brazil as a country, but especially as a football nation," he added.

Haaland also reserved special praise for Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario.

"I mean, Ronaldo is a special player as well, we all know. El Fenomeno. I think Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) said it like he is the inspiration to everyone who starts with football because of the way he was dribbling, the way he was just enjoying football and everything," he said.

The occasion carried added significance for the Haaland family. Erling's father, Alfie Haaland, was a member of the Norway side that famously defeated Brazil during the 1998 FIFA World Cup group stage.

Ahead of this year's Round of 16 clash, Alfie met Brazilian greats including Ronaldo Nazario and Cafu, sharing light-hearted moments with the former striker before kickoff. The vlog also captured those moments.

Reflecting on Norway's stunning achievement, Haaland admitted that even he never imagined such a result.

"No words. This is just unreal. To win against Brazil and qualify for the quarter-finals was not on my bucket list. I think we played unbelievably. But to have 250 million, or however many it is, in Brazil expect you to win a football game is not easy. So the pressure was on them, and you could kind of see that today. We were just... We just played football and enjoyed it," he said.

"And I remember I said right before the game started, 'Guys, no matter what happens, just smile and enjoy it because just live in the moment because we did everything we can and now we're in the quarter-finals with our shoulders down, just enjoying playing football.' It still doesn't feel real because it's just so far off, like I could never think of this happening, which also makes it so crazy in my head that we actually managed to beat Brazil and go through," he added.

He further added, "It's been unbelievable, so I need to call it a day now. I need to relax and then sleep because I'm absolutely knackered. So guys, thank you again. This is incredible, this is mind-blowing. So if you enjoyed it, like, comment, subscribe, and I'll see you guys soon."

Earlier in the vlog, Haaland also shared his philosophy on staying grounded amid football's biggest moments.

"In football, you never know. You never know what's going to happen in your life. You never know what's going to happen the day after, tomorrow. That's why you have to live in the moment. Don't think of what's next, just enjoy being present in the moment," he concluded.

Norway will clash with England in the quarter-final on July 12, with Haaland already scoring seven goals, keeping him alive in the race for the Golden Boot among the tournament's leading scorers as the Scandinavian side chase another historic milestone.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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