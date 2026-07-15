It has been a FIFA World Cup full of controversy when it comes to the Argentina football team. From claims of refereeing blunders to alleged FIFA bias, Argentina's road to the semifinals has been filled with intense debate and a fair share of conspiracy theories. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal against England on Thursday, a video went viral alleging that FIFA was biased towards Argentina even during the official draw. In the video, Argentina were picked to be in Group I but were shifted to Group J. However, there was a legitimate reason behind the movement.

Prior to the draw, FIFA announced that the top four ranked teams at that point-Spain, Argentina, France, and England-would be placed in separate quadrants. The decision was made to ensure that none of the top four teams would play each other before the semifinals if they all won their respective groups.

FIFA further dictated that the top two-Spain and Argentina-would be given completely separate pathways to the final, ensuring they could only meet in the summit clash.

Argentina were not originally drawn into Group J.



During the live World Cup draw, they were moved with no proper explanation given.



Everyone carried on as though it never happened but watch Didier Deschamps. He knew.pic.twitter.com/Wtu3l6lEmb — Football Tweet (@Footballtweet) July 15, 2026

As a result, Argentina was shifted from Group I to Group J because Spain was placed in Group H. If the shift had not been made, their potential paths through the knockout rounds would have collided early.

FIFA described the move as guaranteeing "competitive balance" by establishing "two separate pathways to the semi-finals."

A place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be on the line when England and Argentina square off in Atlanta on Wednesday in one of the tournament's most anticipated semifinal clashes.

While both nations arrive with the same objective, the contest carries significance far beyond football. Meetings between England and Argentina have long been shaped by a historic rivalry rooted in political tensions and memorable sporting battles, ensuring that every encounter attracts global attention. Their last World Cup meeting came years ago, making this latest chapter one of the most eagerly awaited fixtures of the tournament.

Argentina enter the semifinal as defending champions but have not enjoyed a straightforward title defence. Lionel Scaloni's side cruised through the group stage, yet their knockout journey has repeatedly tested their resilience. They needed extra time to overcome both Cabo Verde and Switzerland before producing a remarkable comeback from two goals down to eliminate Egypt in the round of 16.

England's route has been comparatively steadier under Thomas Tuchel, although performances have occasionally fallen short of the expectations surrounding one of the tournament favourites.

(With IANS inputs)

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