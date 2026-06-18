Uzbekistan vs Colombia Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2026: Debutants Uzbekistan will be opening their FIFA World Cup 2026, Group K campaign against Colombia on Thursday (IST) at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico. While Colombia enter the tournament with many years of experience, Uzbekistan step in with confidence after coming through the Asian qualifiers unbeaten and proving themselves as one of the region's most disciplined defensive sides. Under Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia have enjoyed a strong revival, emerging as one of South America's most consistent teams. With players like Luis Diaz adding pace and James Rodriguez providing creativity, Los Cafeteros have the firepower to dictate play, especially in the attacking third. (Match Centre)

For Uzbekistan, this fixture is about far more than simply making up the numbers. Led by World Cup-winning captain-turned-coach Fabio Cannavaro, the Central Asian nation has embraced the opportunity to test itself against established opposition on the grandest stage. Playing at the iconic Estadio Azteca only adds to the occasion, and if Uzbekistan can maintain the defensive discipline that carried them through qualifying, they could make Colombia work much harder than many expect before the final whistle.

When will the Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place on Thursday, June 18 (IST).

Where will the Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico.

What time will the Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match start?

The Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will start at 7:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be telecast on Unite8 Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With IANS Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season