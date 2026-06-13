USA vs Paraguay Live Streaming In USA FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA World Cup 2026 co-hosts USA take on Paraguay in the opening match of Group D at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday (IST). After exiting the previous World Cup in the Round of 16 stage, Mauricio Pochettino's side will aim to maximise home advantage to go further deep into the tournament. USA and Paraguay met in friendly last year in November, which the hosts won 2-1 in Pennsylvania thanks to goals from Giovanni Reyna and Folarin Balogun.

Paraguay, on the other hand, are back on the big stage for the first time since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. La Albirroja qualified for the finals this year after finishing sixth in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers.

USA vs Paraguay Live Streaming In USA FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place on Saturday, June 13.

Where will the USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place at the Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, USA.

What time will the USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match start in USA?

The USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will start at 9 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 8 PM (Central Standard Time), 6 PM (Pacific Time), 7 PM (Mountain Time).

Which channel will telecast the USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in USA?

The USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be aired live on TSN 1 and CTV.

How to watch the live streaming of the USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The live streaming of the USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be available on TSN via Amazon Prime, TSN+, CTV apps and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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