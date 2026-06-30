US meteorologists have issued an "extreme heat warning" covering World Cup host Kansas City ahead of the match between Colombia and Ghana later this week. The 2026 tournament is being played across the United States, Canada and Mexico at 16 host cities, including locations accustomed to soaring summer temperatures and stifling humidity. The weather has already had an impact, with France forced to sit through a two-hour storm delay in the group phase match against Iraq.

Now the National Weather Service is warning of rampaging temperatures in and around Kansas City, which is hosting matches and is also the training base for Argentina, England, the Netherlands and Algeria.

The Midwestern city's Arrowhead Stadium is the location for the last-32 match between Colombia and Ghana on Friday.

Monday's advisory from the National Weather Service warned of "dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius) to 110 Fahrenheit expected".

"Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events," it added.

"Several days of extreme heat will impact the region with poor heat relief during the overnight hours."

The heat advisory runs until 2100 on Friday (0200 GMT Saturday).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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