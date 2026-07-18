Argentina registered a comeback 2-1 victory over England in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta, United States. After their sensational win, some Argentine players came up with a controversial celebration. They held up a banner that read: "Las Malvinas son Argentinas (The Falklands are Argentine)." This was the second time that Argentina's players had raised this controversial issue during the ongoing World Cup. A few days before this, they had sung a chant referencing the Falklands in the wake of their 3-2 victory over Egypt in the round of 16.

While the banner displayed by the Argentine players triggered huge controversy, the White House has defended them. When asked about the players waving the controversial banner, Andrew Giuliani, the head of the White House FIFA Task Force, said on Friday that the team had the opportunity and ability to "make those statements" in the US, reported BBC.

"We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America," Giuliani said.

FIFA, football's world governing body, has launched an investigation into the controversial banner displayed by Argentina's players after their win over England regarding the disputed Falkland Islands, which caused a war between the two countries a few decades ago.

The apex football body launched the probe after the Falkland Islands Government described the banner displayed by members of the Argentina team following their win against England as 'insensitive', according to reports in the English media.

A statement from the UK Government issued on Thursday morning reiterated: "The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are."

"As is standard procedure, FIFA's independent Disciplinary Committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps," FIFA responded to the controversy.

The United Kingdom and Argentina were involved in a 10-week conflict over the disputed Falkland Islands in 1982. The Falkland Islands are a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic that Argentina claims as its territory. The war started after Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands and ended 74 days later when the South American country eventually surrendered, returning the islands to British control.

(With IANS Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

UK & Norway PM Sport Football Jerseys Ahead Of England, Norway Quarterfinal Clash