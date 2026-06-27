Uruguay vs Spain Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: All eyes on Lamine Yamal as Spain are 0-0 against Uruguay in the first half of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match in Guadalajara. Spain are at the top of Group H after two games, and they will clinch pole position if they win against Uruguay. A draw would also be enough to finish first in the event that Cabo Verde do not beat Saudi Arabia by a margin of five or more goals. Uruguay, on two points, can grab the top spot over La Roja if they win the clash in Guadalajara. Uruguay have created enough chances to suggest they should be in a stronger position, but defensive errors and missed opportunities have left them needing a sharp response. (MATCH CENTRE)

Here are the Live Scores and Updates from the Uruguay vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match: