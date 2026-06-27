Uruguay vs Spain Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: All eyes on Lamine Yamal as Spain are 0-0 against Uruguay in the first half of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match in Guadalajara. Spain are at the top of Group H after two games, and they will clinch pole position if they win against Uruguay. A draw would also be enough to finish first in the event that Cabo Verde do not beat Saudi Arabia by a margin of five or more goals. Uruguay, on two points, can grab the top spot over La Roja if they win the clash in Guadalajara. Uruguay have created enough chances to suggest they should be in a stronger position, but defensive errors and missed opportunities have left them needing a sharp response. (MATCH CENTRE)
Here are the Live Scores and Updates from the Uruguay vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match:
Uruguay vs Spain LIVE: Solid start by Spain
This has been a brilliant start by Spain. They have looked very aggressive in their approach and they have already launched couple of attacks. However, no success till now.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Big gesture by the footballers
A minute silence observed by players from both teams in honour of the victims of the earthquake in Venezuela,
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Time for the clash
We are just moments away from the start of the game. Will Spain claim top spot in Group H or Uruguay spring a surprise?
Uruguay vs Spain LIVE: Time for the national anthems
The two teams are out in the middle and it is time for the national anthems. A huge game in context of the knockout stages with Cape Verde facing Saudi Arabia in the other match of the group.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Uruguay starting XI
Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Olivera, Sanabria; Ugarte, Bentancur, Fede Valverde; Canobbio, Maxi Araujo; Darwin Nunez
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Spain starting XI
Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Mikel Merino; Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal, Baena
Uruguay vs Spain LIVE: Hello and welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter between Spain and Uruguay. Spain are at the top of the points table in Group H while Uruguay need to win this match in order to keep their Round of 32 dreams alive.