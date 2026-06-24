Following their exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, debutants Jordan, in a heartwarming gesture, left the dressing room spotless and clean, with a 'Thank You' note, some gifts and traditional sweets at the table for the stadium and FIFA staff. After a 1-2 defeat to Algeria in California, Jordan's hopes of qualifying for the tournament came to end, as they lost their opening game to Austria by 1-3. While they have a game against Argentina left for June 28, where the debutants will play for the pride and team's respect, the world's 72nd-ranked team's journey in the tournament is over, as they are not in the reckoning for the eight spots preserved for the best-ranked third-place finishing teams.

In a video posted by FIFA, Jordan's dressing room was seen left as clean and completely spotless, with a box of traditional sweets and some gifts left behind for the staff working in the stadium and FIFA.

Jordan team thanked everyone involved in the tournament's organisation for making their debut WC a "truly unforgettable one". They praised the "dedication, professionalism and warm hospitality" of everyone involved and, in return, left behind a "taste of their rich traditions and renowned hospitality".

Ultimate respect.



This is how @FIFAWorldCup debutants Jordan left their changing room after their match against Algeria pic.twitter.com/CrvZeF02w2 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 23, 2026

Algeria kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout hopes alive with a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory over Jordan in a Group J clash at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Both sides went into the contest desperate for a positive result after opening-match defeats, and while chances were limited in the early stages, Algeria gradually took control of possession.

Debutant Jordan, however, struck first against the run of play in the 36th minute. Mousa Al Tamari's miscued effort fell kindly to Nizar Al Rashdan, who finished smartly with the outside of his right boot to give his side the lead.

After the break, Algeria increased their pressure and were rewarded in the 69th minute when Nadhir Benbouali rose highest to head home from a corner and restore parity.

The North African side continued to push forward and completed the turnaround in the 82nd minute. Amine Gouiri reacted quickest inside the box to tuck home from close range after the ball dropped to him following another set-piece situation.

The goal proved decisive as Algeria secured a vital win, marking their first World Cup victory in 12 years and keeping their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

For Jordan, the defeat confirmed elimination from the tournament in their maiden World Cup appearance after two straight losses.

In Group J of the FIFA World Cup 2026, defending champions Argentina lead the table after winning both their matches, collecting six points from two games with a goal difference of 5.

Austria are second with three points from two matches, having won one and lost one, while Algeria are also on three points but sit third due to an inferior goal difference after one win and one defeat. Jordan are bottom of the group with zero points from two losses and have been eliminated from the competition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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