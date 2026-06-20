Turkiye vs Paraguay Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast: Turkiye look to bounce back from their loss against Australia as they take on Paraguay in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match. Turkiye were completely outplayed in their first game as they slumped to a 0-2 loss against Australia. A win over Paraguay will be extremely important considering USA booked their spot in the Round of 32 with their second win of the tournament. On the other hand, Paraguay were also defeated in their first game as they suffered a 1-4 loss against the USA.

Turkiye vs Paraguay LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Turkiye vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Turkiye vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place on Saturday, June 20 (IST).

Where will the Turkiye vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Turkiye vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place in San Francisco Bay Area.

What time will the Turkiye vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match start?

The Turkiye vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will start at 8:30 AM IST.

Which channel will telecast the Turkiye vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Turkiye vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Unite8 Sports channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Turkiye vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The live streaming of the Turkiye vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be available on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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