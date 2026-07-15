Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente hailed his players after their 2-0 victory over France in the FIFA World Cup semifinal, saying his side proved they are "the best team in the world" with a disciplined and clinical display. Speaking after La Roja booked their place in the World Cup final, De la Fuente credited the squad's commitment to a long-term vision that began nearly four years ago. "We started almost four years ago with an idea, and we've been faithful to that idea, and it's brought us here," De la Fuente said, as quoted by FIFA.

The Spain coach acknowledged the quality of France but insisted his side rose above the challenge.

"Today we faced one of the best national teams in the world, but in front of them they had the best team in the world. That is different," he said.

De la Fuente reserved special praise for his players, highlighting their work ethic and team spirit throughout the campaign.

"These players deserve everything - day after day they've shown their commitment, their solidarity, their generosity, their talent. They make the difficult look easy," he added, as quoted by FIFA.

Spain produced a clinical display to defeat France at Dallas Stadium, combining resolute defending with clinical finishing to secure a place in the final.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot, while Pedro Porro added a second to seal Spain's victory. Porro was named Player of the Match for his impressive performance.

The result sends Spain into the World Cup final, where they will meet either England or Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Spain's only previous appearance in a World Cup final ended in triumph when Andres Iniesta scored the winner against the Netherlands in 2010.

Oyarzabal continued his rich vein of form, taking his tally to 18 goals in his last 20 appearances for Spain. His penalty also made him just the sixth player to score 30 international goals for the national team, joining David Villa (59), Raul (44), Fernando Torres (38), Alvaro Morata (37) and David Silva (35).

France entered the contest as slight favourites and threatened early through Kylian Mbappe, but Spain struck first after Lamine Yamal won a penalty when he was fouled inside the area. Oyarzabal calmly converted from the spot beyond goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Spain doubled their lead soon after through Porro, who combined neatly with Dani Olmo before finishing confidently into the bottom corner.

France attempted to fight back by introducing Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki, but Spain remained in control. Goalkeeper Unai Simon made important interventions, while defender Marc Cucurella produced a crucial tackle to deny Mbappe.

The final whistle sparked celebrations among the Spanish players, while France were left to settle for a third-place playoff on Saturday (local time), where Mbappe will have another opportunity to add to his goal tally in the race for the Golden Boot.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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