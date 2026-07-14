Norway's historic run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 may have ended in the quarter-finals, but striker Erling Haaland still managed to steal the headlines on his return home, thanks to an incredibly unusual travel companion he brought along from the United States. When the Norwegian team plane touched down at Oslo's Gardermoen Airport on Monday, fans were left stunned to see what Haaland was carrying. Stepping onto the red carpet, Haaland was seen cradling a USD 750 taxidermied raccoon clutching a whisky bottle under his other arm.

The Manchester City striker also shared photos of his airport arrival on social media with the simple, hilarious caption: "It followed me home."

It followed me home pic.twitter.com/IwMhgv0CAb — Erling Haaland (@Erling) July 13, 2026

But how did Haaland end up flying across the Atlantic with a stuffed forest animal?

The story began in early July during Norway's stay in Texas. During a break in the tournament, Haaland visited Wild Bill's Western Store in Dallas. Fully embracing American Southern culture, the striker bought a black cowboy hat, leather boots, and a T-shirt. While exploring the store, Haaland also took a liking to their quirky taxidermy pieces.

He ended up purchasing the stuffed raccoon, popularly nicknamed the "Whisky Raccoon", which features a mounted raccoon holding a glass liquor bottle.

The store owners were thrilled by the high-profile visit, posting a picture of Haaland on their website homepage. Thanks to the "Haaland effect," the USD 750 taxidermy animal quickly sold out online, prompting the store to fast-track international shipping options to handle a sudden wave of orders from across the world.

Haaland bought stuffed Whiskey Racoon and two stuffed squirrels from Wild Bill's Western Store. Posted a story about them “Geezahs” on Snapchat start of July. https://t.co/Mwvvdmrl2a pic.twitter.com/3IRRbF39ke — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) July 14, 2026

Norway's Historic World Cup Run

Haaland truly deserves a souvenir for the prolific World Cup run he and the Norway team achieved. The national team reached the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time in their history, following stellar performances that included a major Round of 16 victory over Brazil.

Though Norway were eventually knocked out by England in a controversial 2-1 quarter-final, Haaland was his country's standout performer, finishing as his country's top scorer with seven goals.

While it is still unknown if the raccoon will accompany him back to Manchester for the upcoming Premier League season, it has already cemented its place as the most iconic souvenir of the tournament.

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