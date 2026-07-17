Four years ago, Lionel Messi shared a simple Instagram post after guiding Argentina into the FIFA World Cup final. Days later, he lifted the one trophy that had eluded him throughout his legendary career. Now, history appears to be repeating itself. After Argentina's dramatic semifinal victory over England, Messi posted the exact same caption he used after reaching the 2022 final, sparking excitement among fans who see it as more than just a coincidence. With Spain awaiting in the 2026 World Cup final, supporters are hoping the familiar words are the first step toward another unforgettable ending for Argentina's greatest icon.

Messi has once again taken Argentina to the brink of football immortality.

The 39-year-old inspired the defending champions to a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the World Cup semifinal, producing two sensational late assists to send La Albiceleste into another final. But while his performance grabbed headlines, it was his post-match Instagram update that quickly caught the attention of fans.

Photo Credit: Instagram/leomessi

Moments after the victory, Messi shared a celebratory post with the caption:

"TO THE FINAL!!!!! Once again we dug deep to put in another great performance. Thank you so much to everyone who believed in this group!!! Vamos Argentina carajo!!!! #TodosJuntos."

For many supporters, the words felt strangely familiar.

That's because Messi used the exact same caption after Argentina defeated Croatia to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. That tournament ended with Argentina defeating France in one of the greatest finals in football history, allowing Messi to finally complete his trophy collection by lifting the World Cup for the first time.

Photo Credit: Instagram/leomessi

The identical message has now fueled optimism among Argentina fans, many of whom believe it could be another good omen as the team prepares for its showdown with Spain.

Photo Credit: Instagram/leomessi

The phrase reflects the spirit that has defined Argentina's recent success. Rather than focusing on individual brilliance, Messi once again praised the collective effort of the squad, thanking everyone who believed in the group before ending with the rallying cry, "Vamos Argentina carajo," and the hashtag #TodosJuntos ("All Together").

Whether intentional or simply a tradition, the repeated caption has become another talking point ahead of the biggest game of the tournament.

Standing between Messi and another World Cup title is a fearless Spain side led by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Victory would hand Argentina back-to-back World Cup crowns and further cement Messi's unparalleled legacy. Defeat would end another remarkable campaign just one step short.

Four years ago, those exact words on Instagram were followed by the greatest night of Messi's career.

Now, with the same caption posted once again, Argentina's fans will be hoping history has one more chapter left to write.

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