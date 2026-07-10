Former India striker Robin Singh believes India's long-standing FIFA World Cup dream can become a reality if the country draws inspiration from emerging football nations like Cape Verde while adopting Japan's long-term approach towards player development and infrastructure. According to Robin, the performances of smaller nations in the FIFA WC have proved that belief, planning, and sustained investment can help bridge the gap with football's traditional powerhouses.

"I think the gap between the so-called big boys of the tournament and the rest is closing. When you look at the Asian teams, the organisation and work ethic they've shown, and then you look at the stories that Cape Verde have created, it tells you that if you believe in it, it's not impossible. That's a leaf that India can also take out of their book. If you want to chase a dream and have the right people, we can chase it," Robin, who is part of Zee5 FIFA World Cup 2026 expert panel, told IANS in an exclusive interview.

While acknowledging the progress made by Asian nations, Robin insisted India's immediate target should not simply be qualifying for the World Cup but first establishing itself among Asia's elite.

"Every time we speak about India playing at the World Cup, I always say conquering Asia is far more important. Japan showed us that the gap is closing," he said.

Robin highlighted Japan's decades-long football vision as a model India could emulate. He pointed to the country's ambitious long-term planning, investment in youth engagement, and football culture as key reasons behind its consistent World Cup appearances.

"Japan had a Mission 100 World Cup, which later became Mission 50 because they were progressing so brilliantly. It wasn't just about playing at the World Cup. They even created an anime to inspire young people to fall in love with football. That's the kind of atmosphere a country needs to create," he explained.

According to Robin, developing world-class footballers requires much more than preparing for qualification campaigns every four years.

"It is not going to be that you wake up every three years and say, 'I want to play the World Cup tomorrow.' It doesn't happen like that. It may not be this team or the next one, but you have to create players and build infrastructure for the future," he said.

The former India international stressed that success is built away from the spotlight, with sustained investment in coaching, facilities, and grassroots football proving far more valuable than short-term ambitions.

"Football is about much more than what happens under the floodlights. It's the work that goes on beyond that which is more important. Japan is the prime example," Robin said.

He concluded by reiterating that India's World Cup aspirations must be backed by a clear long-term vision.

"When you look at Cape Verde, it shows that the size of a nation is not important. The gap is closing. Either you're moving with that gap, or you're left behind. If India wants to play at the World Cup, it has to have that aim, that vision, and keep working towards it," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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