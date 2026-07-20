Lionel Messi was not crying. Nor was he furious. He just sat there. Alone. As the camera followed him, the football great looked blank. At 39 years of age, he did not just star for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026; he carried his team. Not in the final, though. The tears flowed later. As he received the runners-up medal, Messi could not hold back. He broke down. Here was the greatest of all time, yet his story in the FIFA World Cup 2026, which could be his last, was not perfect.

Argentina had been the kings of late comebacks. Not on Sunday. Messi was on the pitch, yet Argentina did not register an attempt until the second half of extra time.

Spain took the game's first 20 shots before Argentina managed one. It told a story. You can't win every day, not even if you are Messi.

How Did Messi Fare in the Final?

Messi took a corner kick with about four minutes left before the final whistle, and the ball took a fortunate bounce towards substitute Giuliano Simeone, who sent it high over the crossbar and held his head in disbelief afterward. That was about it. In a match that saw Spain dominate the midfield, Messi was kept quiet and was largely ineffective.

Spain dominated possession (65 per cent) and chances throughout the match, restricting Argentina's attack for long periods.

Messi, who won the Golden Ball at the FIFA World Cup 2022, struggled to influence proceedings against Spain's high-pressing, possession-based approach. He finished with 54 touches and just one shot, while Argentina failed to register a shot during regulation time.

Throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026, Messi inspired his team. Members of the squad, including Emiliano Martinez and Enzo Fernandez, spoke about how they wanted to win the FIFA World Cup for him. He repaid that faith with one of the greatest performances of his career. He scored eight goals and provided four assists, two of which came against England when Argentina were 2-0 down.

The world expected another fairytale ending. It was not to be. In the title clash, Messi was unable to produce the decisive moments that had defined much of Argentina's tournament. In what could be his final World Cup appearance, he was largely kept under control by Spain.

By the time the next FIFA World Cup comes around, Messi will be 43. Can he keep going until then? He will not be short on commitment, but will he be ready physically? We will get the answer soon.

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