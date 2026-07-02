Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has blasted England despite their 2-1 win over DR Congo in the Round of 32 clash at the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. England were pushed to the brink by DR Congo in Atlanta after Brian Cipenga gave the African side a shock lead in the first half. Cipenga beat England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with a thumping finish at the near post, leaving the Three Lions with plenty to ponder until captain Harry Kane netted a quickfire double in the second half to turn the tide for Thomas Tuchel's men.

Despite England's securing their passage to the next round, former Three Lions striker Agbonlahor minced no words to describe the overall performance from the players, calling it "terrible".

"I cannot celebrate that. ... garbage! Terrible, terrible performance, I've got no words for that!" Agbonlahor, who made three senior appearances for England without a goal to his name, told talkSPORT.

Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon made a stunning impact off the bench, setting up both of Kane's goals in the 75th and 86th minutes, respectively.

Kane also scored a brace in his opening group-stage match as he helped England defeat Croatia 4-2. He didn't score in the second group-stage match as England and Ghana settled for a goalless draw, but he found the net in England's 2-0 win over Panama in the team's final group fixture.

The England captain's standout performance of the tournament came against DR Congo, where his side trailed 0-1 at half-time. Kane then struck a late brace to turn the game around and secure a 2-1 victory, punching England's ticket to the Round of 16.

With this, his goal tally at the FIFA World Cup 2026 now stands at five, placing him joint third alongside Haaland. England will now travel to Mexico to face the co-hosts at the Estadio Azteca on Monday.

(With AP Inputs)

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