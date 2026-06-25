Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi fired Switzerland to top spot in World Cup Group B on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Canada as the co-hosts also ensured a historic spot in the knockout rounds. With the top two teams in the pool meeting in Vancouver, both knew that a victory would ensure first place in the group and, in theory, a kinder draw in the knockout stages. Vargas and Manzambi's second-half strikes were enough to ensure the Swiss finished on seven points, while Promise David pulled a goal back in the final 15 mins for Canada but they finished up three points behind their opponent but reach the last 32 for the first time in their history. Prior to the 2026 edition, the North Americans had never won a match at a finals but with their second-placed finish in the pool they will play the runner-up from Group A on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Switzerland will meet one of the best third-placed sides next week.

Bosnia-Herzegovina wrapped up third in Group B thanks to a 3-1 win over Qatar and will face an anxious wait to see if their four points are enough to extend their stay at the World Cup.

Prior to kick-off, Canada midfielder Ismael Kone entered the pitch in a wheelchair after suffering a leg break in Canada's 6-0 demolition of Qatar last week and was treated to a standing ovation by the spectators at BC Place Vancouver.

Manzambi difference-maker

Breel Embolo was presented with a golden chance to open the scoring for the Swiss after 10 minutes but could only fire straight at the goalkeeper before Manzambi struck the rebound into the chest of a defender.

Canada's first big opportunity to break the deadlock arrived just after the half-hour as striker Cyle Larin cut in on his right foot and tried to bend the ball beyond Gregor Kobel.

The Swiss stopper was called into action again shortly before half-time as he dropped down to his right to palm a tame Ali Ahmed effort wide of his near post.

After an entertaining first half, the match sparked into life seconds after the interval as Vargas gave Switzerland lift-off.

A simple ball down the line released Manzambi, whose cross from the right evaded everyone until the 27-year-old popped up in acres of space at the back post and took an excellent first touch before rifling past Maxime Crepeau.

Manzambi then put the cherry on a fine performance as he netted his third of the tournament on 57 minutes, profiting from some poor goalkeeping to squeeze in a right-footed shot after decent hold-up play on the edge of the box by Embolo.

Canada boss Jesse Marsch responded by making three substitutions, including sending on LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustaquio.

Jonathan David, who scored a hat-trick in Canada's last outing, turned sharply in the Swiss box and fired an effort at goal as the co-hosts tried to get a foot back in the match before the second hydration break, but Nico Elvedi flung himself in the ball's path.

But moments after the three-minute break, Promise David, who had just entered the field, gave Canada hope as he stretched to turn in a sublime ball from Nathan Saliba.

The goal set up a grandstand finish with a leveller for Canada certain to send them through as group winners.

The Canadians came close from a couple of set-pieces at the match's climax but Switzerland held on to claim top spot.

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