Switzerland beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw on Tuesday to set up a World Cup quarter-final with defending champions Argentina. The two teams cancelled each other out in the final game of the last 16 -- the game in Vancouver was also the last at the 2026 tournament to be played outside the United States. Colombia's Davinson Sanchez hit the bar in a nerve-wracking shootout but Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji ballooned his effort over, meaning it was all square again. Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel then regained the initiative for his team, brilliantly saving Cucho Hernandez's effort.

After two more successful kicks, Ruben Vargas stepped up to take the decisive penalty and made no mistake.

It is the first time Switzerland have reached the last eight of the World Cup since they hosted the tournament in 1954.

Victorious captain Granit Xhaka said the current generation of players was a "special one".

"We, the more experienced players, are being pushed by the younger ones, and at the same time we have to lead by example every single day and every single game," Xhaka told Swiss broadcaster SRF.

"Of course, we try to pass on our experience, but above all the mentality that, even as a small nation, anything is possible at this level, in elite football.

"From the coaching staff to the last player, we can all be proud of what we've achieved."

Tight match

Colombia, once again backed by thousands of passionate fans, had conceded just once in their four games before Tuesday's match and the Swiss had also proved difficult to break down.

The first action of note came in the 21st minute when Kobel was forced into a flying save to keep out Gustavo Puerta's curling effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Murat Yakin's Switzerland stepped up a gear immediately after the first hydration break, with Camilo Vargas beating away a shot from Fabian Rieder before denying Dan Ndoye.

But the match was goalless at half-time, with two well-matched teams struggling for inspiration.

The Swiss started the second half on the front foot but Colombia also had their moments, with Luis Suarez lashing wastefully wide.

Both coaches made multiple changes in the second half but again struggled to create meaningful openings, with Colombia's star winger Luis Diaz kept quiet.

Ndoye flashed a shot across goal in stoppage time but nobody was able to get on the end of it and the match was 0-0 at the end of normal time.

The game belatedly burst into life in the first period of extra time.

Colombia defender Jhon Lucumi headed against the bar from a corner and Kobel kept out a fierce effort from Jaminton Campaz as the South Americans upped the tempo.

At the other end, Vargas dived to his left to beat away an effort from substitute Zeki Amdouni.

Campaz missed a glorious chance to win the game with five minutes left.

With nothing to separate the teams, the game went to penalties and the European team kept their nerve.

"I think this national team was destined for better things," Colombia forward Suarez told DSports.

"Let's hope this is a major turning point, because what this team showed at this World Cup has to be viewed in a positive light," he added.

Switzerland will face Argentina in Kansas City on Saturday after Lionel Messi's team earlier beat Egypt 3-2 in a wild game in Atlanta.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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