After he opened the scoring in Sweden's 5-1 victory over Tunisia in the World Cup on Sunday night, Yasin Ayari chose not to celebrate. Instead, he raised his hands in apology. The gesture was a way of paying respect to his heritage. The 22-year-old Ayari was born in Solna, Sweden, to a Tunisian father, Azzouz Ayari. Ayari, who represented Sweden at the youth level, was given the chance to switch allegiances and play for Tunisia ahead of the 2022 World Cup, but he declined. When asked about his son's choice to represent Sweden, Azzouz Ayari told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet earlier this year that he agreed with the decision. “No, I wanted him to play for Sweden,” Azzouz Ayari said. “He must feel like he's giving back to the country that took care of him.”\ On Saturday, Tunisia coach Sabri Lamouchi also offered support to Ayari.

“I know him and his brother,” Lamouchi said. “He made a choice, I have a lot of respect, and he's a very good player. We wish him after the game best of luck, but that is after the game.”

In the final seconds, Ayari scored a second goal with a long-range shot to the left corner. He celebrated more enthusiastically, sliding on his knees while cupping his ear with his hand toward the Sweden fans behind the goal.

The fans certainly believe he made the right decision.

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