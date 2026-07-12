The Argentina vs Switzerland battle in the 2026 FIFA World Cup turned out to be a contest that extended far beyond mere tactical manoeuvres. The game, which remained deadlocked at 1-1 after 90 minutes despite Switzerland being reduced to 10 men, was eventually settled in extra time by a quick-fire double from Argentina. Lionel Messi, who failed to find the back of the net for the first time in this tournament, was visibly frustrated as the Swiss effectively neutralised his goalscoring threat. His vexation boiled over in the first half when he clashed with the referee, Joao Pedro Pinheiro.

The incident occurred moments before a Switzerland free kick. Messi, who was forming part of Argentina's defensive wall, took issue when Pinheiro instructed him to step back to the required distance. Infuriated by the Portuguese referee's tone, the Argentine captain snapped back: "Speak to me properly."

As one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game, Messi was in no mood to let the official get under his skin while Argentina fought to break down a tactically astute Swiss side.

"Speak to me properly. Don't disrespect me. Speak to me properly; I spoke to you properly," Messi reportedly told the referee.

“HABLA BIEN, NO FALTES EL RESPETO. A MI HABLAME BIEN”.



Lionel #Messi, al arbitro portugues. pic.twitter.com/fxMHSPMvLe — treintaytres (@GRUPOTRESTRES) July 12, 2026

The referee also came in the line of fire for an incident in the second half of the game when he sent off Switzerland's Breel Embolo for diving, following a VAR intervention.

Who is Joao Pinheiro? The referee for Argentina vs Switzerland match

Born in Vila Nova de Famalicao, Portugal, 38-year-old Joao Pedro Pinheiro is widely regarded as one of Europe's most promising referees. Following his debut in the Portuguese top flight in 2015, he earned his FIFA international badge just one year later.

His steady rise through the ranks of European football has seen him officiating in major competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League, and the 2025 UEFA Super Cup. These impressive credentials ultimately secured his selection as one of the match officials for the global stage of the 2026 World Cup.

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