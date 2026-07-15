Spain scripted history during their FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against France at the Dallas Stadium. La Roja became the first nation to start a World Cup semi-final tie with not one, but two teenagers in their starting XI. The duo, Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal, entered the history books as a result. Yamal, who turned 19 on the eve of the match, won the penalty for Spain's opener, which was converted by Mikel Oyarzabal.

Pedro Porro scored his first goal in a Spain shirt, netting La Roja's second of the match in the second half after a brilliant give-and-go with Dani Olmo.

Porro's goal sealed a 2-0 win for Spain, who will now face either England or Argentina in the final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

France had only conceded just two goals prior to the semi-final.

France were trying to become only the third team to reach three consecutive World Cup finals. They instead will play in the third-place game in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, the day before the final at MetLife Stadium across the river from New York City.

After a quarterfinal win over Belgium last Friday, Yamal said he believed France should fear Spain. Those words certainly proved true.

Oyarzabal's penalty kick in the 22nd minute came after Yamal drew a foul when kicked by defender Lucas Digne.

After a poor first touch with his head, Digne was trying to clear the ball when Yamal raced in from behind to challenge in the penalty area. The ball hit off the elbow of the leaping teen before he was kicked by Digne, playing in his 63rd game for France only six days before his 33rd birthday.

Oyarzabal's fifth goal of this year's World Cup marked the first time either team has trailed in their seven games in this tournament. It was his 30th goal in 60 international games for Spain.

(With AP Inputs)

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