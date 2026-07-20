Ferran Torres' extra-time goal handed Spain a sensational victory over Argentina in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday. Torres, who came on as a substitute in the second half, pounced on a bouncing ball in the box and produced a left-footed strike, burying the shot just under the crossbar in the 106th minute. This was Spain's second FIFA World Cup trophy. They first achieved the feat in 2010. En route to the title, La Roja broke multiple records.

List of records Spain broke during the FIFA World Cup 2026

Most clean sheets - 7

Least goals conceded - 1

Oldest Manager to win the World Cup - Luis de la Fuente (65 years and 29 days)

Longest unbeaten run in competitive Men's matches - 38

Argentina equal unwanted record

Argentina went a man down after Enzo Fernandez was sent off in second-half stoppage time after receiving his second yellow card. Fernandez was penalised for a collision that sent Spain defender Pau Cubarsi cartwheeling into the air, and the card came out immediately.

With this, La Albiceleste equalled an unwanted record held by Brazil. They matched the five-time champions' tally of 11 red cards in World Cup history.

How Torres scored the World Cup-winning goal

Ferran Torres delivered Spain the winning goal at the World Cup with a move made possible by two of the team's best players and two substitutes who came on during the final.

The build-up to the goal began just after the kickoff at the start of the second half of extra time, with Argentina down to 10 men following Fernandez's dismissal.

Young star Lamine Yamal, who earlier had two of the best scoring chances in the game, collected the ball on the right wing and passed it to Pedro Porro, who had among the most touches of any player on the field.

This one turned out to be a crucial contribution. Porro's right-footed cross into the box almost went out of play beyond the far post. But Nico Williams, who entered in the 75th minute, headed the ball back towards Torres.

Torres, who came on just past the hour mark, connected perfectly with his left foot. The shot, Spain's 20th of the match compared to none for Argentina at that stage, sailed past a couple of defenders and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to give Spain a 1-0 lead in the 106th minute.

(With AP Inputs)

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