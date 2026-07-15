Former India captain Climax Lawrence has tipped Spain to lift the FIFA World Cup after their commanding semifinal win over France, while backing Lionel Messi to steer defending champions Argentina past England in a hard-fought last-four clash. La Furia Roja reminded everyone why they are the reigning European Champions as they produced a masterclass in control to defeat France 2-0 and book their place in the final.

"For me, Spain is going to win the World Cup. Whoever comes, England or Argentina, Spain will win," Lawrence told PTI Videos in an exclusive interaction.

The former midfielder praised the Spain's tactical discipline, fitness and possession-based football, saying the European champions have looked the most complete side in the tournament.

"France are a very good team, but Spain played excellent football yesterday. They scored a beautiful goal from a wall pass. They are a very young team. Their fitness is outstanding and they never stop running. They play natural football.

"I think Spain will win the World Cup. It won't be easy, but they have to play the way they did against France, not giving players like Mbappe and Dembele any space." The 2010 World Cup winners will now take on the winner of the second semifinal between England and Argentina Looking ahead to Wednesday's semi-final clash, Climax expects a closely fought contest but believes Messi's brilliance could prove decisive.

"For me, Argentina will reach the final because of Messi. He is playing very good football and Argentina are playing well as a team. England are also a very strong side, so it is going to be a tough match." Climax said England would be Argentina's toughest challenger yet.

"England is playing good football. In their last two matches they came back from a goal down to score twice. It's not a joke. Jude Bellingham is the main guy and Hary Kane is also there with all his experience. Overall, it is going to be a very good match.

"But if Messi gets one chance he will score. It's not going to be easy for Argentina because England will definitely give them a tough time." He added that Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez's Premier League experience with Aston Villa could prove crucial against familiar English attackers.

"Martinez is playing in England with Aston Villa, so he might be knowing some of the England players and how they're playing. The last World Cup he was very good, but this World Cup also is not that bad. On a given day, he will give his best." "He has to play consistent. He has to think and play with full concentration because England is not like any other team. If you want to win against England, you have to be fully focused for the full 90 minutes or maybe additional time, extra time and all." The former midfielder also highlighted England's attacking strength, particularly the understanding between Jude Bellingham and skipper Harry Kane.

"Bellingham is always playing as number 10 and Kane as number nine. They're dropping sometimes and giving space to the others to go in the box. Bellingham and Saka are also there, so they're a good team. After a long time, they will also want to go to the final and win the final." Expecting an entertaining contest, Climax predicted the semi-final could be settled only after penalties "Maybe it will go into penalties," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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