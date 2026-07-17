Music icon Shakira shared a heartfelt tribute to Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina's highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain. Argentina booked their place in the final with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the semi-finals. After trailing in the first half, the defending champions fought back through Enzo Fernandez's equaliser before Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner. Messi, meanwhile, remains among the frontrunners for the tournament's Golden Boot award, along with France captain Kylian Mbappe.

Taking to Instagram, Shakira posted a photo of Messi and praised the Argentina captain for his remarkable performances at the age of 39. The Colombian singer, who has a long association with the World Cup through her iconic tournament songs, lauded Messi's dedication and perseverance.

"What Leo Messi is doing is beyond extraordinary! It shows the values of a man who is deeply committed and disciplined, challenging time and all odds. Proving that a person is not defined by age or by what others say," Shakira wrote.

She also praised Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, crediting her for being a source of strength and inspiration for the football superstar.

"And I know that having a woman like Antonela Roccuzzo by his side gives him the strength and inspiration to prove that!" she added.

Seeing this, Roccuzzo also reshared Shakira's story on her Instagram profile.

Messi and Roccuzzo, childhood sweethearts, tied the knot in 2017 and are parents to three sons.

Meanwhile, Messi responded to critics who have been bashing the reigning World Cup champions over perceptions of beneficial officiating and favoritism by the soccer establishment. He said the team's ability to overturn late-game deficits, most recently the semifinal victory over England, is the result of championship pedigree and nothing more.

"We've been the best over these past four years, either you like it or not, and no matter what anyone says," Messi said after the win over England.

"Once again, we've established ourselves among the top two teams in the world. That proves that everything we've done is no fluke and that nothing was handed to us."

(With AP Inputs)

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