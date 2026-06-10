A lavish spending spree brought star players and attention to Saudi Arabia, but it has not reaped rewards for the national team who arrive at the World Cup desperate to reverse a run of poor results. The oil-rich kingdom pumped around $2 billion in three years into football, signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema on huge fees as it sought to turn the Saudi Pro League into one of the world's best. Saudi Arabia also won hosting rights for the 2034 World Cup, a major boost for its plan to diversify its economy by attracting tourists and business.

But the Saudi national team have endured a bumpy ride since they stunned eventual winners Argentina in the group stages at the last World Cup in 2022.

The Saudis scraped into the 48-team event -- the biggest World Cup in history -- via the play-offs, winning a three-team group involving Indonesia and Iraq on goals scored.

A 4-0 thrashing by Egypt and defeat to Serbia in March spelled doom for French coach Herve Renard, ending his second spell after replacing ex-Italy boss Roberto Mancini.

Greece's Georgios Donis, brought in just two months before the World Cup, said the influx of star names from Europe had limited the playing time of local players.

"The Saudi players are learning a lot from very good, experienced players, especially from Europe, that is very positive," he told AFP at last month's Asian Cup draw.

"On the other hand, Saudi players don't have the same chance (to play) like before."

"We need the players to play, we need the players to have better rhythm and tempo, it's very important in football," Donis said.

- 'Not easy' -

Although the "Green Falcons" have landed in a tough Group H with Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde, Donis is not throwing in the towel just yet.

The expanded format means eight third-placed sides from the 12 groups will reach the knockouts.

"The Saudi players have big talent. They have to continue to work, not to give up, and to show to their coach, 'I'm here and I deserve a chance'," he added. "It's not easy, but we can make the best."

Saudi Arabia is traditionally one of the continent's strongest sides, winning three Asian Cups and now entering a seventh World Cup.

According to France-based Middle East sports analyst Amro Elserty, their success was built on players hardened in the Saudi league, one of the most competitive in Asia.

"Then the league changed completely. Saudi clubs began replacing local players with foreign signings across multiple positions," Elserty said.

"Not just world-class stars, but also older players and imported professionals occupying roles that Saudi players previously developed in.

"The result was predictable and Saudi internationals stopped playing regularly."

The problem is compounded by the fact that only one member of the squad, Lens full-back Saud Abdulhamid, plays abroad.

According to Simon Chadwick, professor of Eurasian sport at Emlyon Business School in Shanghai, "the pressure is on" to improve on Qatar 2022 when the Saudis were eliminated at the group stage, despite their heroics against Argentina, after defeats to Poland and Mexico.

"This year's tournament is nevertheless a checkpoint on the journey to 2034," he said.

"The question is, have targets been set and how will progress towards them be assessed?"

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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