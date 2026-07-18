Defending champions Argentina and Spain are set to play the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, on Sunday. Ahead of the summit clash, Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente has warned referee Slavko Vincic, who has been given both the honour and the responsibility of officiating the high-profile clash. Assisting him in the much-awaited clash will be Tomaz Klancnik (assistant referee 1), Andraz Kovacic (assistant referee 2), Adham Makhadmeh (fourth official), and Mohammad Alkalaf (reserve assistant referee).

Amid the chatter around FIFA 'favouring' Argentina in this World Cup, there has been an additional focus on the referees and the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) in this tournament. Meanwhile, de la Fuente has demanded firm refereeing, adding that the rules must be followed.

"There is one important aspect here, and that is the referee's performance," he said.

"Referee Slavko Vincic must not be lenient or allow anyone to cross the limits of the law or go beyond what the rules of football permit. I have full trust in the referees, and I also trust that we know exactly the kind of match we have to play," the head coach added.

At 46 years old, Slovenia's Slavko Vincic has reached the absolute pinnacle of his career in the sport. Having made his World Cup debut with two matches in Qatar in 2022, the Argentina vs Spain final will mark his sixth career World Cup match overall and his fourth assignment of the current campaign, which he kicked off during the group stage.

Referee Vincic's History With Argentina

The Slovenian referee was the man in charge during one of the most painful moments in the history of Argentine football. He officiated the match when Argentina squared off against Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Lionel Messi's men went on to lose the contest 1-2. The result also brought an end to Argentina's 36-game unbeaten run in international football. In fact, this was the last game Argentina lost in the FIFA World Cup.

Vincic even awarded a penalty to Argentina in that match after Leandro Paredes was pulled down during a corner kick. Lionel Messi converted the penalty efficiently.

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