Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin slammed the VAR protocol after his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended in a 3-1 extra-time defeat to defending champions Argentina, saying the decision to send off Breel Embolo "destroyed" their game, reported Reuters. Switzerland had fought back impressively after Alexis Mac Allister's early opener, with Dan Ndoye drawing the European side level in the 67th minute. However, the turning point came just five minutes later when Embolo was shown a second yellow card for simulation following a lengthy VAR review.

The referee had initially booked Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes before overturning the decision and instead cautioning Embolo, reducing Switzerland to 10 men for the remainder of the contest.

"There was definitely no reason to award a yellow card," Yakin said. "It was a harmless situation. He should have let the play continue."

"We were punished because of a rule that is unacceptable. I don't understand it. The fact that they intervened unnecessarily is extremely hurtful. It's a rule that has nothing to do with football. It destroyed our game today. We have to accept it, but it is painful to lose that way," he added.

Despite being a man down, Switzerland frustrated Argentina deep into extra time before Julian Alvarez produced a stunning long-range strike in the 112th minute to put the defending champions ahead. Lautaro Martinez then wrapped up the victory with a late third goal, sending Lionel Scaloni's side into a semi-final against England.

Yakin believes his players had wrestled control of the contest before the controversial dismissal changed its course.

"I would like to praise the entire team because we came back from a goal down against the world champions and we had the momentum," he said, according to Reuters.

"We were dominating and controlling the match, and then we were punished because of a rule that is unacceptable. I don't understand it. My boys are the real heroes," said the Swiss coach.

Midfielder Remo Freuler also questioned the decision, calling for an explanation from world football's governing body.

"I'm very proud of the team. You could tell that we gave 100%," Freuler said. "I don't understand how VAR can make such a decision, and FIFA has to explain it to us."

An emotional Embolo was left in tears after his dismissal and was consoled by teammates as he walked off the pitch. Yakin defended his striker, insisting he bore no responsibility for the defeat.

"He was fouled many times, and he had a few very good moments in this game, but then he couldn't help the team any more," Yakin said.

"I don't blame him. Obviously, he is shattered because he could not help the team. It was a refereeing mistake," he added.

Although Switzerland fell short of a historic semi-final berth, Yakin took pride in a campaign that saw his side reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1954.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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