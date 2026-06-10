A protest blocked an avenue leading to Mexico City's Azteca Stadium for hours on Tuesday, just days before the 2026 World Cup kicks off at the venue. As football fans flood into tournament co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico, the Central American country is grappling with chaotic teacher protests in its capital. Thousands took part in Tuesday's protest, which was led by a breakaway group of the CNTE teachers union following a week of demonstrations that President Claudia Sheinbaum has called a "provocation."

"As if to say, 'Look at how bad the situation is in Mexico,'" she told a press conference.

A police blockade prevented the demonstrators from reaching the Azteca Stadium, which will host the World Cup opening match on Thursday.

With thousands of officers deployed and concrete barriers set up around the venue, protesters rallied on the street for around three hours before dispersing.

Mexico City's security chief Pablo Vazquez said in a statement that the movement had been peaceful.

Sheinbaum said earlier that the opening match was "guaranteed," though the left-leaning leader again ruled out using police to repress the demonstrations.

Her government has favored dialogue with the protesting teachers, but to no avail.

"We're going to continue our struggle," said protester Austreberto Flores.

The CNTE teachers union has been on strike since last week to demand a salary raise and the reversal of a pension law -- which the government considers unfeasible.

The teachers have also set up camp near the World Cup fan zone in Mexico City's Zocalo square.

On June 1, police dispersed protesters in the area with rubber bullets and teargas.

"They want to make it seem like there is mass social turmoil in Mexico, and that's not true," Sheinbaum has said of the protests.

The teachers have called for demonstrations on Thursday that will also include families of so-called "disappeared" people, who are alleged to have been killed or kidnapped by Mexican authorities or criminal gangs.

The 2026 edition of the world's biggest football extravaganza is the most logistically complex ever staged.

A vast global TV audience is set to tune in to the opening ceremony and match pitting Mexico against South Africa.

Mexico is still rushing to complete renovations at subway stations and at its main airport ahead of the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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