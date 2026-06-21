An Argentinian presenter stepped down from her role after incorrectly announcing on live TV that Lionel Messi's father had died. Shortly After Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria, Florencia Pena claimed on the channel Luzu TV that Messi's father, Jorge Messi, had died. "I don't want to bring bad news, but Messi's father has just passed away. It was sudden. In the middle of the World Cup," she said on air. However, the report proved to be false and she was forced to issue a public apology. "I must clarify that this false information was provided to me during the live broadcast as verified by the production team of the show, and I trusted it," she wrote on X. "Even so, I take responsibility for being part of the mistake, and that is why I decided to step aside and end my participation in Luzu. I apologise again from the heart; I was wrong,"

Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, is currently going through a health-related situation and is under medical supervision, recovering and progressing well, informed the football icon's family on Thursday.

During his side's FIFA World Cup campaign opener for defending Argsntina against Algeria on Wednesday, Messi was seen in tears after scoring, which he later said was because of "something unrelated to the game".

"It was something totally unrelated to sport. I had some difficult, complicated days. I am grateful to the whole delegation, to all my teammates, because they were always by my side, as always, giving me a lot of strength," Messi said after the game.

Messi's family has clarified that Messi's father is not in good health, but is "recovering and progressing well" under medical supervision.

A statement from the family read, "The Messi family informs that Jorge Messi is currently going through a health-related situation. At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favourably within the condition he is experiencing."

"In light of the reports, rumours, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep discomfort with the lack of sensitivity, respect, and discretion with which some people have treated what is strictly a private family matter," the statement continued.

"The family also wishes to clarify that only his closest relatives have real and accurate information regarding Jorge's condition. Therefore, any version, statement, or information that does not come directly from the family and its official channels should not be considered valid or truthful," the statement added.

Messi's family asked everyone for "responsibility, prudence, and humanity".

"A person's health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media interest. We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern we have received, and we ask that Jorge's privacy, confidentiality, and intimacy--as well as that of his entire family--be respected throughout this process. Any relevant updates will be communicated in due course by the family and through the appropriate channels. Thank you for your understanding," said the statement.

(With ANI inputs)

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