Colombia on Wednesday beat DR Congo 1-0 to secure back-to-back wins in Group K, qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 with a game to spare. This result follows a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan in their tournament opener, taking their tally to a perfect six points from two matches. While they have officially punched their ticket to the knockout stage, the top spot in Group K is not yet guaranteed-especially after Portugal's dominant 5-0 win over Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

They must avoid defeat in their Group K showdown against Portugal to remain top of the table. For Portugal, the mission is simple: they must beat Colombia to leapfrog them by a single point. Portugal currently have four points from their two matches, two fewer than an unbeaten Colombia side.

Despite the loss, DR Congo still hold an outside chance of reaching the Round of 32 in their first World Cup appearance since 1974, when the country was known as Zaire.

Similarly, Uzbekistan can still progress as one of the best third-placed teams from the group stage, but they must beat DR Congo in their final match to have any hope of doing so.

Colombian fans turned the Mexican stadium into a sea of yellow, vastly outnumbering supporters of the African nation.

The South Americans, who beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in their tournament opener, dominated the early stages, peppering Lionel Mpasi's goal.

Daniel Munoz squandered an early chance and shortly afterwards had a goal ruled out for offside while James Rodriguez unleashed a stinging shot that was brilliantly saved as Colombia kept probing.

Mpasi made further sharp stops from Johan Mojica and Luis Diaz as the Colombians, playing with pace and invention, continued to dominate.

But their intensity dipped after the first drinks break, allowing DR Congo to edge back into the contest and pose their own occasional threat.

Mpasi made another stunning save with his leg from Diaz in the 50th minute to keep the game goalless.

DR Congo briefly threatened but Crystal Palace defender Munoz made up for his first-half miss when his shot was deflected past a wrong-footed Mpasi.

The African team did not give up and as the clock ticked past 90 minutes Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas was forced to scramble to his left to turn a fierce Nathanael Mbuku shot behind.

(With AFP Inputs)

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