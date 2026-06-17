While Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's main man, Bruno Fernandes might be the ultimate difference-maker for the team today. The Manchester United midfielder was arguably the best player of the Premier League in the 2025-26 season. Watch out for Nuno Mendes and Joao Neves too, who have the potentially to be influential on both ends of the pitch.

DR Congo will rely for goals on Yoanne Wissa, who plays for Newcastle United in the Premier League. Expect them to be shaped up defensively, given that they're starting in a 5-3-2 formation.