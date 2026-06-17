Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal's first match of FIFA World Cup 2026, against DR Congo, is underway in Houston. Portugal and DR Congo are tied 0-0 in the first half. It is the opening game in Group K, which also includes Colombia and Uzbekistan. All eyes are on Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has become the oldest outfield starter in FIFA World Cup history. He is one goal away from becoming the first player to score in six different World Cup editions. DR Congo are appearing in only their second-ever FIFA World Cup. Their only previous appearance came in 1974, 52 years ago, when they had qualified as Zaire. Indian-origin midfielder Samuel Moutoussamy is starting for DR Congo. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score, straight from Houston:
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Huge record for Cristiano Ronaldo
By starting today's match, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the oldest outfield starter in FIFA World Cup history, at the age of 41 years and 132 days. A record for the Portuguese great, even before the start of his 2026 World Cup campaign.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: KICK OFF! Portugal vs DR Congo starts
KICK OFF! We are underway in Houston. Portugal get us going, they're attacking from left to right. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are wearing their classic maroon. DR Congo are in sky blue.
1' POR 0-0 COD
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Match about to start
Here come the players! Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal and Chancel Mbemba-led DR Congo enter the Houston Stadium, which is packed, and bears a reddish look with many wearing Portugal jerseys. Time for the national anthems now.
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo 1 goal away from history
If Cristiano Ronaldo scores today, he will become the first player in history to score in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi has also played in six editions, but he did not score a goal in the 2010 edition.
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE: Big worry for Portugal
Portugal's first choice defenders, namely centre-back Ruben Dias and right-back Matheus Nunes, are not fit enough to start today's match. That has left Roberto Martinez with no choice but to go with a slightly second-string backline featuring Joao Cancelo, Tomas Araujo and Renato Veiga. It's a big test for Portugal, particularly given the magnitude of the match.
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE: 20 minutes to kick off
We are just about 20 minutes away from kick off at the Houston Stadium. A packed out crowd is expected at the 72,000-seater for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo's first match of FIFA World Cup 2026.
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE: Ronaldo warming up
We are getting some live visuals from the Houston Stadium, where Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are busy in their pre-match warm-ups ahead of the game against DR Congo. All eyes on the 41-year-old, who is about to appear in his sixth FIFA World Cup. Can he mark it with a goal?
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE: Can Ronaldo reclaim Messi's new record?
Until a few hours ago, Cristiano Ronaldo was the oldest player to score a hattrick in the FIFA World Cup. But that record was snatched away by his long-time rival Lionel Messi, who slammed a hattrick for Argentina against Algeria in their opening game of World Cup 2026. Ronaldo would surely love to reclaim that record instantly. Can he do so in Portugal's match against DR Congo?
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE: Players to watch out for
While Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's main man, Bruno Fernandes might be the ultimate difference-maker for the team today. The Manchester United midfielder was arguably the best player of the Premier League in the 2025-26 season. Watch out for Nuno Mendes and Joao Neves too, who have the potentially to be influential on both ends of the pitch.
DR Congo will rely for goals on Yoanne Wissa, who plays for Newcastle United in the Premier League. Expect them to be shaped up defensively, given that they're starting in a 5-3-2 formation.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Can Portugal win Group K?
Portugal will undoubtedly be the favourites to win Group K, which includes Colombia, Uzbekistan and DR Congo. However, all of those teams are strong enough to potentially cause an upset or two during the group stage. Colombia will be led by the likes of James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz, Uzbekistan boast arguably the best Asian defender in Abdukodir Khusanov, and DR Congo have a number of superb players who play in top leagues.
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE: DR Congo's second World Cup
The last time DR Congo played in the FIFA World Cup was in 1974, when they qualified as Zaire. 52 years later, they're back on the biggest footballing stage, in the expanded 48-team World Cup. But don't take them lightly. DR Congo's squad boasts a number of stars who ply their trade in the biggest leagues in the world, and they certainly have enough firepower to ruffle a few feathers in Group K, which also includes Colombia and Uzbekistan.
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE: Can 2026 be Portugal's year of glory?
Portugal are arguably the biggest footballing nation to have never won the FIFA World Cup. While Cristiano Ronaldo has led the nation to a lot of success on the European stage, that success hasn't been replicated on the global stage. But in 2026, Portugal have arguably the strongest team they've ever had. Ronaldo may no longer be in the peak of his powers, but Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes and many others make it one of the strongest and most balanced teams of the World Cup on paper.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Portugal starting XI
Portugal XI vs DR Congo: No surprises here, Cristiano Ronaldo STARTS for Portugal against DR Congo. A star-studded midfield trio of Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha and Joao Neves. But there are some surprise names in defence. Ruben Dias is not fit enough to start, so it's a duo of Tomas Araujo and Renato Veiga starting at centre-back.
OFFICIEL ! LE XI DE DPART DU PORTUGAL FACE LA RD CONGO !!!— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) June 17, 2026
Les Portugais font partie des FAVORIS de la Coupe du monde.
Cristiano Ronaldo est TITULAIRE et s'apprte disputer le 6me et dernier Mondial de sa carrire.
Les doubles champions d'Europe sont bien... pic.twitter.com/FnwdPZ8m4p
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: DR Congo starting XI
DR Congo XI vs Portugal: DR Congo have announced their first playing XI of FIFA World Cup 2026, for the match against Portugal. A number of players with Premier League experience, such as captain Chancel Mbemba, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and forward Yoanne Wissa. A special mention to Indian-origin player Samuel Moutoussamy, who starts in midfield.
LE XI DE LA RD CONGO POUR AFFRONTER LE PORTUGAL ! pic.twitter.com/VwpNnfEUZx— Actu Foot Afrique (@ActuFootAfrique) June 17, 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo's turn to shine
Yesterday, it was Kylian Mbappe firing France to victory with two goals. Then Erling Haaland slammed in a brace to power Norway to victory. And to top it all, Lionel Messi smashed his first-ever FIFA World Cup hattrick to help Argentina to a 3-0 win. Now, the focus turns to Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo. Can CR7 step up on the biggest stage?
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Portugal vs DR Congo!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports, for the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and DR Congo. It is the first game in Group K, live from Houston. Cristiano Ronaldo's much-awaited sixth World Cup campaign begins today!
Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match.