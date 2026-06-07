England vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Match Updates: Jude Bellingham has been named in England's starting XI for their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash against Croatia in Dallas. While Bellingham was given the nod ahead of both Morgan Rogers and Jordan Henderson in the midfield, Thomas Tuchel surprisingly left Bukayo Saka on the bench, with Chelsea winger Noni Madueke starting on the right flank. Meanwhile, the evergreen Luka Modric is also starting for Croatia, who famously reached the final back in 2018. (Match Centre)
England vs Croatia LIVE Score: ENG vs CRO FIFA World Cup Match LIVE Updates
England vs Croatia LIVE: Kick-Off!
3' We are underway in Dallas! Early corner for Croatia after [Player] and Stones are unable to clear the ball. Perisic steps up to take it. He finds Sutalo at the back post, but the defender is leaning back and volleys well over the bar. Early chance for Croatia!
England vs Croatia LIVE: Moments away from kick-off!
It's time for the natinal anthems! England will be followed by Croatia. Not an empty seat inside the Dallas Stadium.
England hold a slight advantage in recent meetings and are unbeaten in the last three encounters between the sides.
Their most recent competitive victories include a 2-1 UEFA Nations League success and a 1-0 triumph at UEFA Euro 2020.
England vs Croatia LIVE: Saka eyes history!
If Bukayo Saka features against Croatia on Wednesday, he will win his 50th Three Lions cap at the age of 24 years and 285 days. He would become just the fourth England men's player to reach the landmark before turning 25, as per England Football stats.
Saka would join Wayne Rooney, Michael Owen and Raheem Sterling as the only England players to earn 50 caps before their 25th birthday. Only Rooney, Owen and Sterling reached the milestone at a younger age.
England vs Croatia LIVE: Croatia fans hit streets of Dallas!
Croatia fans have hit the streets of Dallas in huge numbers minutes ahead of the clash against England. Pure passion from the travelling supporters!
Croatian fans have taken over Dallas pic.twitter.com/Xf7SWmQww0— Bracco | Social Sportsbook (@PlayBracco) June 17, 2026
England vs Croatia LIVE: Modric to wear special badge!
special Legacy badge made for Luka Modric pic.twitter.com/zLQpgDFHKO— SLYSKINY (@slyskiny01) June 17, 2026
England vs Croatia LIVE: Can England get their revenge?
This clash will be a repeat of the 2018 semi-final, where Croatia beat England 2-1 despite trailing for more than an hour in Moscow. After Kieran Trippier scored in the fifth minute, Ivan Perisic equalised in the 68th minute to force extra time. Mario Mandzukic then got the decisive goal 11 minutes before the end of extra time.
England vs Croatia LIVE: Tuchel starts Bellingham!
So, Jude Bellingham starts after all the debate. Thomas Tuchel had hinted before the tournament that the Real Madrid midfielder would have to fight for his place in the XI. Surprisingly, he gets the nod today over both Jordan Henderson and Morgan Rogers.
England vs Croatia LIVE: Here are the confirmed XIs!
ENGLAND vs CROATIA— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 17, 2026
Starting XI's confirmed! pic.twitter.com/QVuzICmql7
England vs Croatia LIVE: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Group L match between England and Croatia. Jude Bellingham is in the starting XI for England, while the evergreen Luka Modric makes the cut for Croatia.