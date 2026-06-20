Though Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score for Portugal against DR Congo in a FIFA World Cup match, the game saw another player's rise. Portugal's Joao Neves etched his name into the record books after becoming the third-youngest Portuguese scorer in FIFA World Cup history during their 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the 2026 edition. Neves, aged 21 years and 263 days, found the net in Portugal's opening group-stage fixture, continuing a strong tradition of young Portuguese talent making an impact on football's biggest stage.

With this feat, he now sits behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored at the 2006 World Cup at 21 years and 132 days, and Goncalo Ramos, who netted in 2022 at 21 years and 169 days.

Neves helped Portugal get off to a bright start, taking the lead in the sixth minute when Pedro Neto delivered a pinpoint cross, which he powered into the far corner with a fine header for his fourth international goal.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's Portugal were left frustrated after being held to a 1-1 draw by underdogs DR Congo in their opening World Cup group match, as Yoane Wissa's equaliser cancelled out Joao Neves' early strike.

After the match, he said: "We know what Cristiano has done for us, for our national team, and for the world of football. But at this moment, he and we know that he is no different. He is just another player here to help. He is no different from the others. He is here to contribute, just like all of us. He played very well. I think the whole team played an excellent game."

PORTUGAL SE ESTÁ ROMPIENDO EN REDES 🚨💔



Las declaraciones de Joao Neves y un simple comentario de Bruno Fernandes han desatado una auténtica tormenta entre algunos aficionados portugueses.



Todo comenzó cuando Neves afirmó que Cristiano Ronaldo “es un jugador más dentro del… pic.twitter.com/Ng7NBGfkTq — Motivaciones Fútbol (@MotivacionesF) June 19, 2026

The comment was misunderstood, and he faced social media backlash.

However, in response to a reporter's question about Neves' remarks, Spanish coach Roberto Martinez commented, "I think that statement can be easily misunderstood. Cristiano Ronaldo's status in this team cannot be diminished. We are talking about one of the greatest footballers in history. He has achieved everything. He has scored more goals for Portugal than any other player, broken countless records, and continues to fight for this country."

🚨Roberto Martínez on João Neves' comments about Cristiano Ronaldo:



🎙️ Reporter: “Coach, some people interpreted João Neves' comments as suggesting Cristiano Ronaldo is just another player on the pitch. Is João wrong to make that statement?”



🗣️ Roberto Martínez: “I think that… pic.twitter.com/Pcp9DwFXx8 — SethOfficial🇵🇹 (@UTD_Seth001) June 19, 2026

With ANI inputs

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