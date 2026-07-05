 France vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16: Huge Star Missing From France's Starting XI; Kylian Mbappe Chases Lionel Messi's All-Time Record | Football News
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France vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: France face off against Paraguay in a highly-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match in Philadelphia. The starting XIs have been announced by both teams. There's a major change in France's lineup, with midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni missing out due to a minor injury. Despite this, France enter the match as overwhelming favourites. France captain Kylian Mbappe is chasing Lionel Messi's record of the most all-time goals in World Cup history. On the other hand, Paraguay head into the match after a historic win over Germany in the Round of 32. They're aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for only the second time in history. There are major concerns over the weather in Philadelphia, with temperatures expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius, and thunderstorms in forecast in the afternoon. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)

France vs Paraguay LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score Updates, straight from Philadelphia Stadium:

Jul 05, 2026 01:53 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: How Michael Olise can enter history books

France sensation Michael Olise has a chance to make history today. Olise has five assists so far in the tournament. If he registers two more assists today, he will become the player with the most assists in a single edition of a FIFA World Cup, overtaking none other than Brazilian icon Pele, who holds the record with six assists.

Jul 05, 2026 01:50 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Who will the winner face?

The winner of the France-Paraguay match will take on Morocco in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup. Morocco defeated co-hosts Canada 3-0 earlier today, led by two goals from midfielder Azzedine Ounahi.

Jul 05, 2026 01:40 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Why is Aurelien Tchouameni not playing?

According to reports, France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni suffered a minor injury in the lead-up to their Round of 16 match against Paraguay. He is reportedly going to be out for four days, during which he will be under medical supervision. 

Jul 05, 2026 01:36 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Kylian Mbappe chasing Lionel Messi's record

Kylian Mbappe is chasing Lionel Messi in not just the Golden Boot race for FIFA World Cup 2026, but also in the all-time World Cup goals tally. Mbappe needs two goals to surpass Messi in the Golden Boot charts, and three to cross him in the all-time list. 

Jul 05, 2026 01:31 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Paraguay starting XI

Paraguay XI vs France: Here's the Paraguay starting XI to take on France. Paraguay will be defensively well set up once again, with a five-man backline. Centre-back Omar Alderete, who plays for Sunderland in the Premier League, is back in the team after suspension. He will partner captain Gustavo Gomez in defence. The creative responsibilities lie on Miguel Almiron and Julio Enciso.

Jul 05, 2026 01:26 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: France starting XI

France XI vs Paraguay: Here's the France starting XI to take on Paraguay. The biggest change comes in midfield, where Real Madrid defensive-midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been dropped for Roma's Manu Kone. Bradley Barcola starts over Desire Doue on the left wing. Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise all start.

Jul 05, 2026 01:24 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Will France-Paraguay match be postponed?

The Round of 16 match between France and Paraguay in Philadelphia is set to be played in excess heat, with temperatures expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). To make matters worse, there is also the threat of thunderstorms. However, as it stands, the match will not be postponed, and it will begin as per schedule.

Jul 05, 2026 01:20 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: France vs Paraguay, Round of 16!

Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports for the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between France and Paraguay. We are at the Philadelphia Stadium today, but there are concerns over the weather at the venue. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match.

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Topics mentioned in this article
France France Paraguay Paraguay Paraguay vs France, Match 89 2026 FIFA World Cup Football Football Live Score Live Blogs Mbappe Olise Dembele Upamecano Saliba Maignan Julio Cesar Gill Gustavo Gomez Almiron Omar Sanabria
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