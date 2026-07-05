France vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: France face off against Paraguay in a highly-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match in Philadelphia. The starting XIs have been announced by both teams. There's a major change in France's lineup, with midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni missing out due to a minor injury. Despite this, France enter the match as overwhelming favourites. France captain Kylian Mbappe is chasing Lionel Messi's record of the most all-time goals in World Cup history. On the other hand, Paraguay head into the match after a historic win over Germany in the Round of 32. They're aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for only the second time in history. There are major concerns over the weather in Philadelphia, with temperatures expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius, and thunderstorms in forecast in the afternoon. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)

France vs Paraguay LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score Updates, straight from Philadelphia Stadium: