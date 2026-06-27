Ousmane Dembele scored a first-half hat-trick as France powered past Norway 4-1 to clinch top spot in World Cup Group I on Friday as Senegal kept their hopes of a last-32 spot alive with a thumping victory over Iraq. Paris Saint-Germain's reigning Ballon D'Or winner Dembele scored in the 7th, 20th and 32nd minutes as France maintained their 100 percent start to the tournament with another dazzling attacking display. The pre-match hype around Friday's game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, outside Boston, had focused on a duel between France striker Kylian Mbappe and Norwegian counterpart Erling Haaland.

But that much-anticipated showdown never materialised after Norway opted to leave Manchester City star Haaland on the bench.

Instead it was left to Dembele to take centre-stage from team-mate Mbappe, in a potent example of France's fearsome offensive arsenal.

Norway, who needed a win to leapfrog France into first place, threatened a comeback when Thelo Aasgaard scored after 21 minutes.

But Dembele's third goal restored France's two-goal cushion, and although Jorgen Strand Larsen missed a penalty in the 50th minute for Norway, the 2022 World Cup runners-up never looked like surrendering control.

Dembele's PSG team-mate Desire Doue bagged France's fourth in stoppage time to complete the scoring.

Friday's game had gone ahead against a troubled backdrop for France, with coach Didier Deschamps leaving the team earlier this week following the death of his mother.

Both teams meanwhile paid tribute to the victims of the devastating Venezuela earthquake just before kick-off, lining up for a moment of silence.

Senegal stay alive

France will now face one of the eight best third-placed teams in the last 32, while Norway will take on Ivory Coast in Dallas on June 30 for a place in the last 16.

Senegal meanwhile gave themselves a fighting chance of reaching the last 32 with a 5-0 drubbing of Iraq in their final group game, boosting their goal difference to win their first points of the tournament.

Senegal, who have three points, must now wait for the remaining group games elsewhere to play out before learning if they have done enough to squeeze into the knockouts.

In other games on Friday, Spain will aim to clinch top spot in Group H with a potentially awkward clash with Uruguay in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Uruguayans will need to take at least a point from the fixture to have a chance of progressing to the last 32 after being held to a 2-2 draw by lowly Cape Verde in their second game.

Spain will clinch first place in the group with a draw.

Cape Verde meanwhile will attempt to continue their fairytale campaign with a victory over Saudi Arabia.

In Group G, Egypt will attempt to clinch top spot with victory over Iran in Seattle in a game that has been laced with controversy.

Friday's game is part of city-wide events to celebrate Pride in Seattle, and was designated as the "Pride Match" by local officials before the identities of the teams involved was known.

Iranian and Egyptian officials have both raised objections to the Seattle Pride celebrations around their fixture.

Homosexuality is illegal in Iran under Islamic law and can be punishable by death. In Egypt, homosexuality is often penalized under vaguely worded laws prohibiting "debauchery."

In the other Group G game, Belgium's ageing squad featuring Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku will attempt to reach the knockout rounds with a victory over New Zealand.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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