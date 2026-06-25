Neymar has finally played in this World Cup, and Brazil has a superstar back in time for the knockout rounds. Neymar checked in during the 76th minute against Scotland on Wednesday, with the team leading 3-0 and well on its way to clinching a spot in the knockout stage that starts next week. Brazil won by that score. His appearance wasn't a surprise: Brazil said earlier this week that he would be available, clearing the way for the forward to make his debut after missing the first two matches because of a right calf injury.

He did not start, and it seemed like that was the plan Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had all along when he raised the possibility earlier this week that Neymar could play as a substitute.

And when Neymar got off the bench to start doing some warmup sprints and stretches along the sideline during the second half, fans in that area absolutely roared. The cheers got louder when he checked in, as well as when he made his first touch.

“A very important moment for all of us,” Vinícius Júnior, who scored two goals for Brazil, said in Portuguese. “Our idol is back, a guy who always fought hard and did everything to be here, returning after a spell out with injury. I hope he can keep evolving and keep improving, helping us throughout the competition. That's what matters most.”

Neymar was one of the final players to get off Brazil's bus Wednesday, flashing a thumbs-up, giving a wave and slapping hands with a few well-wishers as he made his way inside Hard Rock Stadium and toward the locker room.

“He is available. He trained very well this week,” Ancelotti said Tuesday, without confirming that Neymar would take the field against Scotland. “He is fit and able, ready to play. We are very happy that he is back. He is a high-quality player.”

The calf injury had sidelined Neymar for more than a month. He went through a training session on Sunday, one of the final hurdles before he could get into this World Cup.

Neymar is Brazil's career scoring leader with 79 goals in 130 international appearances. The 34-year-old appeared in each of the past three World Cups for Brazil, scoring eight goals.

His role — and whether he deserves to be on this team at all — has been a major talking point among Brazil's passionate fans for some time. Neymar has struggled since returning from tearing the ACL in his left knee in October 2023 in a World Cup qualifier, and has four goals in eight matches for Brazilian club Santos this season.

“Every player here will be a huge help to us in this competition,” Vinícius said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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