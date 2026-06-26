Ecuador secured a sensational, headline-making 2-1 win over Germany in their final Group E FIFA World Cup clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on June 25, registering a place in the round of 32 and in the World Cup knockouts for only the second time. Having registered the best finish back in the 2006 edition in Germany by qualifying for the round of 16, Ecuador managed to win despite a historic strike from Leroy Sane in 1:49 minutes. It was their second-fastest WC goal after Ernst Lehner's strike against Austria in 1934, which came in the opening minute. A ninth-minute equaliser from Nilson Angulo and a late 77th-minute strike from Gonzalo Plata sealed Ecuador's win that they would remember for ages.

Even though they have made it to the round of 32 by being amongst the best-ranked third-placed teams, Ecuador is not a team to be taken lightly. As per Opta Analyst, Ecuador has lost just one of their last 22 matches across all competitions, winning nine and drawing 12. This is their first win against a European opponent since beating Portugal 3-2 back in 2013.

Notably, they have also made it to the quarterfinals of the past two editions of the Copa America back in 2021 and 2024.

Also, this marks only the second time that Ecuador have won a game at the WC after trailing, after a 2-1 win over Honduras back in 2014. In group E, they are in third place with a win, loss and a draw, giving them four points.

Ecuador made World Cup history by handing Germany a shock in their final Group E matchup on June 25, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. This marked the first time a South American nation defeated Germany in a FIFA World Cup group-stage match.

The already-qualified Germany made a blistering start, scoring with their first shot on target to take an early lead, with Sane finishing off a pass from Florian Wirtz. Positioned centrally inside the box, Sane calmly slotted the ball past diving Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez, placing his effort into the bottom-left corner after meeting the delivery from the left.

Ecuador immediately appealed for a foul in the build-up, arguing that Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic had raised a high boot on Pedro Vite, with replays indicating contact with the Ecuadorian midfielder's head before Sane converted the pass from Wirtz.

Notably, the goal was the second-fastest in Germany's FIFA World Cup history, arriving in just the 1.49th minute, as per OptaJoe's X handle.

Despite conceding an early lead, Ecuador refused to be shaken. Barely settled after the setback, they fought their way back into the contest with intensity and belief, pressing higher and forcing mistakes in Germany's buildup play. The response came in the ninth minute when Nilson Angulo seized on a loose ball in midfield and unleashed a fearless long-range strike that flew beyond Manuel Neuer to level the score.

The score remained 1-1 in the first half, with Ecuador gaining confidence as they matched Germany's pace and broke their rhythm through strong pressing and quick counter-attacks.

The decisive moment arrived in the 77th minute. From a right-sided corner, Kevin Rodriguez won a crucial aerial duel, flicking the ball across the goal. Gonzalo Plata reacted instinctively, darting in ahead of the defence to poke home from close range. The goal sparked wild celebrations, with Ecuador's bench and fans erupting in disbelief and joy.

From there, the South Americans were forced into a tense defensive stand. Germany threw everything forward, but Ecuador held firm through sheer determination.

Even deep into stoppage time, when Germany swarmed forward in search of an equaliser, Ecuador refused to break. After seven minutes of added time, Ecuador secured a famous 2-1 victory, one defined by a dramatic fightback that carried them into the knockout stage.

It marked only the second time in their history that Ecuador had progressed from a World Cup group stage, matching their achievement from 2006.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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