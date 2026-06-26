France vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: France captain Kylian Mbappe has been denied a goal by the crossbar just 25 seconds into their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match against Norway in Boston. France and Norway are tied 0-0 in the first half. It's a decisive game as the winner of the clash will top the group. Fans have been denied the chance to see the face off between star strikers Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. This is because Norway manager Stale Solbakken has rested 10 regular starters, including Haaland and captain Martin Odegaard. On the other hand, France manager Didier Deschamps has named a star-studded starting XI, headlined by Mbappe, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele. Mbappe is two goals away from equalling Lionel Messi as the all-time top-scorer of World Cup history. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
France vs Norway LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score Updates, straight from Boston Stadium:
France vs Norway LIVE: Chance wasted by Norway
Norway squander a big chance! Jorgen Strand Larsen receives the ball in space, a winger was running through on the right, but Strand Larsen failed to find him with the throughpass! Crucial block by France, chance goes begging for Norway. Patrick Berg slams a left-footed shot from outside the box on the rebound, but it's straight at Mike Maignan.
11' FRA 1-0 NOR
France vs Norway LIVE: GOAL! France lead, Dembele scores!
GOOOAAALLLL! France take the lead, it's Ousmane Dembele! France burst into the attack once again, Dembele picks up the ball on the right wing. He cuts back in, fakes a shot on his left foot, turns and slams it into the goal with his right foot! France are up and running inside seven minutes!
7' FRA 1-0 NOR
France vs Norway LIVE: KICK OFF! Mbappe hits POST!
KICK OFF! Dramatic start! France attack down the right as Mbappe drives forward, he slams it from the edge of the box on the right wing and hits the crossbar! Mbappe inches away from opening the scoring after just 25 seconds. Mbappe was in acres of space, he went for the shot instead of cutting it back.
Replays show that the Norway goalkeeper may have gotten a crucial touch.
1' FRA 0-0 NOR
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Moment of silence
The national anthems have been sung. Kylian Mbappe leads France, while Patrick Berg is captaining a second-string Norway today. The players shake hands, kick off to follow!
We will have a minute's silence before the start of the match in memory of the victims of earthquakes in Venezuela.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Here come the players!
The players are out on the pitch at the Boston Stadium. It's time for the national anthems, ahead of the match between France and Norway. Stay tuned, folks. Grab your popcorn, get seated. We are about to get underway in a matter of minutes!
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Will the Mbappe-Olise connection work again?
Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise are forming a lethal combination for France. Olise is the creator, creating dangerous chances with inch-perfect passes, while Mbappe is the finisher, using his speed to run onto the passes and finishing them off. That is the duo that France will back on against Norway today.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Match to begin soon!
We are just about 20 minutes away from the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I game between France and Norway. Erling Haaland may not be starting, but Kylian Mbappe is set to be in action. Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele are also in France's starting XI, and they'll hope to fire France to an early lead with Norway fielding a 'B-team'.
France vs Norway LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race
Here are the current top goalscorers of FIFA World Cup 2026, ahead of the France vs Norway match:
1. Lionel Messi (ARG) - 5 goals
2. Vinicius Jr (BRA) - 4 goals (1 assist)
3. Kylian Mbappe (FRA) - 4 goals
4. Erling Haaland (NOR) - 4 goals
5. Denis Undav (GER) - 3 goals (2 assists)
France vs Norway LIVE: Who will France and Norway face in Round of 32?
As things stand, France will face Sweden and Norway will take on Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 stage of FIFA World Cup 2026. If Norway win today, their knockout fixtures would swap. It could get very interesting in the Round of 16. As it stands, France could face Germany in the last 16, while Norway could face Brazil!
France vs Norway LIVE: Can Mbappe overtake Miroslav Klose today?
Kylian Mbappe is one goal away from surpassing Germany legend Miroslav Klose as the all-time second-highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. Both Mbappe and Klose are joint-second at the moment on 16 goals each, but France's captain can take second spot all for himself with a single goal today.
Lionel Messi, of course, is No. 1 on the all-time World Cup goals list, on 18. Mbappe needs two today to match him, and three to surpass him.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Mbappe, Haaland chasing Golden Boot
Both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have scored four goals each in their first two games of FIFA World Cup 2026. But the duo trail Argentina icon Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot (most goals) chart, as Messi has scored five so far. With Haaland not starting, Mbappe will hope to add to his tally first and cross Messi today.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Group I top spot at stake
While France and Norway have already secured qualification to the Round of 32, today's match still holds enormous importance. The winner of today's clash will top Group I, while the loser will finish second. This will have a big impact in the knockout paths of both nations.
If the match ends in a draw, France will finish top due to better goal difference.
France vs Norway LIVE: Norway starting XI
Norway XI vs France: As expected (and feared), Stale Solbakken has named a second-string lineup to start against France. No Haaland, no Odegaard, no Sorloth in the starting XI. Keep an eye on 22-year-old winger Oscar Bobb, who graduated at Manchester City's academy.
Laget mot pic.twitter.com/4ZsPzAAbwo— Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) June 26, 2026
France vs Norway LIVE: France starting XI
France XI vs Norway: Despite already qualifying, Didier Deschamps has named a nearly full-strength XI for the Norway game. Kylian Mbappe starts up front, with Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise also starting. A big change in midfield and defence, with central midfielder Manu Kone and centre-back Maxence Lacroix coming in.
Les XI Bleus qui débutera contre la Norvge pour jouer la premire place du groupe— Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) June 26, 2026
Coup d'envoi 21h00 sur M6 et beIN SPORTS 1 #NORFRA | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MrXSsxvdQl
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: No Mbappe vs Haaland?
The world has long waited for the face off between star strikers Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the France-Norway clash, but that may not happen, at least initially. As per L'Equipe and ESPN, Norway manager Stale Solbakken is set to rest up to 10 starters in today's game, including Haaland, captain Martin Odegaard and forward Alexander Sorloth. This is because Norway have already qualified for the knockout stage, and this is the final chance to give the star players some rest.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: France vs Norway!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports, for the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match between France and Norway! One of the most-anticipated matches of the group stage is set to begin shortly in Boston, and we will bring you all the live updates. Stay tuned!