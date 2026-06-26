KICK OFF! Dramatic start! France attack down the right as Mbappe drives forward, he slams it from the edge of the box on the right wing and hits the crossbar! Mbappe inches away from opening the scoring after just 25 seconds. Mbappe was in acres of space, he went for the shot instead of cutting it back.

Replays show that the Norway goalkeeper may have gotten a crucial touch.

1' FRA 0-0 NOR