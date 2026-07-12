Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Norway take on England in a highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final in Miami. The starting XIs have been announced. England manager Thomas Tuchel has made a surprise change, leaving out star winger Bukayo Saka in favour of Noni Madueke. England are banking on captain Harry Kane and star midfielder Jude Bellingham to lead them to victory. On the other hand, Norway are aiming to reach their first-ever World Cup semi-final. If Norway striker Erling Haaland scores in today's match, he will become the first player to have scored in each of their first five World Cup games in the 21st century. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
Norway vs England LIVE | NOR v ENG, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score Updates, straight from Miami Stadium:
Norway vs England LIVE: Odegaard vs Bellingham - The No. 10 battle
Norway captain Martin Odegaard and England's star midfielder Jude Bellingham not only wear the No. 10 jerseys for their respective nations, they also play in the No. 10 role in attacking midfield. Both have been highly influential in their country's successes so far at World Cup 2026. Whoever performs better today could play a decisive role in the outcome of the match.
Norway vs England LIVE: Harry Kane chases big milestone
England captain and star striker Harry Kane has the chance to achieve a major milestone today. If Kane scores against Norway, he will become England's outright highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup knockout matches, surpassing Gary Lineker. Currently, both Kane and Lineker are tied on six knockout goals each.
Kane will also match Brazil icon Pele's tally of seven knockout goals with a goal today.
Norway vs England LIVE: Norway starting XI; Big change!
Norway starting XI vs England: Here's the Norway starting lineup to face England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final. One big change by Stale Solbakken, and it's on the left wing. Antonio Nusa, the goalscorer in their Round of 32 win over Ivory Coast, has been dropped for Andreas Schjelderup, who impressed off the bench in their Round of 16 win over Brazil.
Ready pic.twitter.com/9lKIv0WMfK— Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) July 11, 2026
Norway vs England LIVE: England starting XI; Bukayo Saka dropped!
England starting XI vs Norway: Here's the England starting lineup to face Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final. Two key changes made by Thomas Tuchel. Bukayo Saka is replaced by Noni Madueke on the right wing, and John Stones comes in for the suspended Jarell Quansah, with Ezri Konsa moving to right-back.
Your #ThreeLions to play Norway! pic.twitter.com/bQSf5mtbWO— England (@England) July 11, 2026
Norway vs England LIVE: Norway eye first-ever semi-final
FIFA World Cup 2026 is already Norway's most successful campaign. If they beat England, Norway will reach the semi-finals of a World Cup for the very first time.
Norway vs England LIVE: Bukayo Saka benched?
According to The Athletic, England manager Thomas Tuchel is set to leave star right-winger Bukayo Saka on the bench for the Norway game. Instead, Saka's Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke will start in that position. Centre-back Ezri Konsa is expected to start at right-back, with John Stones coming back into the team.
Norway vs England LIVE: Could match be postponed?
According to a report by British news outlet Daily Mail, the quarter-final between Norway and England could be postponed due to extreme heat in Miami. Temperatures are expected to reach between 29-32 degrees Celsius during the game, with a real feel of more than 40 degrees Celsius! As per the report, FIFPRO recommends delaying or postponing matches if the temperature exceeds 28 degrees Celsius.
However, as of now, the game is set to go ahead as scheduled.
: England's World Cup quarter-final against Norway could be delayed due to extreme heat in Miami.— The Touchline | (@TouchlineX) July 11, 2026
Temperatures are expected to reach 29 - 32C, with a real feel of up to 44C at kick-off!
FIFPRO recommends DELAYING or postponing matches if the local... pic.twitter.com/qYyFMmT2Zi
Norway vs England LIVE: Erling Haaland eyes historic record
Erling Haaland is already a World Cup legend. With seven goals in four games, Haaland is already Norway's highest-ever World Cup goalscorer, in what is his nation's farthest-ever World Cup run. But if Haaland scores against England, he will become the first player in the 21st century to score in each of his first five career World Cup matches.
The only two others to achieve this feat came in the previous century: France's Just Fontaine in 1958 and Germany's Gerd Muller in 1970.
Norway vs England LIVE: Can England bring it 'home'?
It has now been 60 years since England won the World Cup, their last triumph coming on home soil in 1966. But England have been a force so far at the ongoing tournament. Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and co. still have to win three more matches, but this is perhaps their best chance to end the wait at long last.
Norway vs England LIVE: Norway's sensational run
Despite playing their first World Cup in 28 years, Norway entered the tournament with the tag of 'dark horses'. And they have lived up to it, even beating record champions Brazil in the Round of 16. Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and co. have been in phenomenal form, and there's every chance that their fairytale continues even after today.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Norway vs England, Quarter-Final!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final between Norway and England. We are at the Miami Stadium for this blockbuster clash, where arguably the world's two best strikers will go head-to-head. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.